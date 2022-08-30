Emmerdale spoilers: Faith attacks Cain as her condition gets worse

Emmerdale spoilers for next week reveal that Faith attacks Cain after mistaking him for Shadrach when they meet to go over her dying wishes.

Feeling vulnerable, she attacks him with a frying pan.

Will this drive Cain away in Emmerdale spoilers?

Faith’s up to no good (Credit: ITV)

Faith makes memories

Faith wants to make fun memories for her grandchildren to look back on and remember her by.

In another one of her mad ideas, she heads to the vets and steals a chameleon!

When she surprises Sarah and Kyle with it, they couldn’t be more shocked.

However, things don’t go quite to plan when the chameleon escapes in The Woolpack, ending up making a new friend in Al.

Thankfully, the chameleon is restored to its cage but the damage is already done.

Chas and Cain are furious that Faith is still up to her usual tricks despite her cancer progressing.

They tell her that she can’t be left alone with her grandchildren anymore which leaves her emotional.

Slowly but surely, all aspects of her life are falling from her grasp.

A scared Faith thinks Cain is Shadrach (Credit: ITV)

Faith attacks Cain

Faith has been busy arranging her plans for when her life eventually ends.

She’s decided that she doesn’t want to be resuscitated.

In another big decision, she tells Cain that she’d be honoured if he had lasting power of attorney, leaving Chas a little hurt.

Afterall, Chas has been there at times of her mum’s journey when Cain hasn’t.

Once Cain speaks to Ethan about sorting out the legalities, he pops over to see his mum to confirm her last wishes.

However, Faith becomes confused and starts to think that Cain is Shadrach.

She grabs the nearest frying pan and starts to attack him. Cain is hurt to see his mum in so much pain.

Has the old Faith gone for good?

