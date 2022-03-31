Emmerdale spoilers for next week reveal a new love interest for Vanessa, but will this lead to more heartbreak for Charity?

It looked like Vanessa and Charity were close to getting back together recently, however the two agreed to just be friends.

How will Charity react to Vanessa finding someone new?

It looks like there could be more heartbreak for Charity (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Emmerdale spoilers: Jamie’s death lie exposed as Kim tries to get Millie back?

Emmerdale spoilers: Double heartbreak for Charity?

A few weeks ago, Charity fired her boyfriend Mack from the Woolpack.

After a disastrous pub reopening, Vanessa tried to comfort her ex-girlfriend Charity and the two came very close to kissing.

However Vanessa pulled away and ran off. The next day, Mack suggested he move into with Charity, but when she rejected his proposition, he left the village.

In tonight’s episode (Thursday, March 31) Mack came to Charity’s rescue after Moira left her on the side of the road.

Mack appears to want nothing more to do with Charity (Credit: ITV)

He agreed to take her back to the village, but when they got back he confronted her and Vanessa over their near-kiss a few weeks ago.

Charity tried to tell Mack how much he meant to her and pointed out he must still care about her if he was willing to bring her back to the village.

But Mack told her he just wanted to publicly humiliate her.

And next week it doesn’t look like things are going to get much better for Charity.

Vanessa has a date with Suzy (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Emmerdale spoilers: Nate cruelly rejects Chloe after sleeping with her?

Vanessa has a date

In next week’s scenes Vanessa runs into Suzy.

Vanessa and Suzy had an encounter this week when Vanessa bumped into her and accidentally ruined a cake that was meant for Suzy’s client.

After a flirty interaction, Vanessa is pleased when she secures a dinner with Suzy.

But how will Charity react?

Want more spoilers from Emmerdale? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated Emmerdale spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!