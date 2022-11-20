Emmerdale Spoilers: Chloe confronts Al’s other woman

In Emmerdale spoilers for next week, Chloe confronts the woman she thinks might be the other half in Al’s affair.

Chloe recently discovered that Al was having an affair, while going through his finances for Kerry.

She learned that Al was having an affair with a woman who also had a small child.

Talking to his estate agent, she discovered that Al was planning on buying a house in order to flee the village with his mystery woman.

Chloe then told Kerry, who was shocked and heartbroken.

And now, in episodes set to air next week, Chloe will confront the woman she thinks responsible.

Read our Emmerdale spoilers below.

Chloe is convinced that Priya was Al’s other woman (Credit: ITV)

Chloe confronts Priya

As the week begins, Chloe accuses Priya of having an affair with Al.

Al and Priya were once engaged to be married.

Naturally, Priya denies the accusations.

Later, Rishi is spending time with Amba outside the cafe.

After he drops their hot chocolates, he rushes back inside the cafe to get some more.

While Amba is waiting outside, Chloe finds her by herself, and decides to take her back to Keepers’.

Priya proves her innocence while cross-checking Al’s bank statements (Credit: ITV)

Rishi panics when he returns and finds Amba missing.

Priya is furious to find Amba with Chloe, and warns her off.

The next day, Chloe is still determined to find out the truth about Priya and Al.

However, Priya proves her innocence by cross-checking Al’s bank statements.

She is empathetic towards Chloe as all evidence points towards Al having an affair.

Chas tries to hide her panic – and guilt – as Chloe reveals that she knows who the mystery woman is (Credit: ITV)

Chloe reveals that she knows the truth

Chloe is hit by the realisation that she knows who Al’s other woman actually is.

In a manic state, she storms over to the Woolpack.

As the door crashes open, Chloe storms into the pub.

With Chas and Paddy behind the bar, Chloe reveals that she knows who Al was seeing.

Chas pales, attempting to hide her panic.

Is Chloe about to reveal Chas’s affair, as Paddy looks on?

Read more: Who is in the cast of Emmerdale 2022? Meet the full line-up

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!