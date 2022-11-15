In Emmerdale spoilers for next week, Chas faces the heat when confronted by a figure claiming to know the truth about Al’s affair.

Is Chas’s affair about to be revealed at last?

This comes as Chloe Harris has uncovered evidence of Al’s affair and plans to start a new life with his mystery woman.

Chloe learned that Al was having an affair while going through his financial documents for Kerry.

And now, as Chloe confronts the woman she thinks responsible, Chas’s affair may be uncovered.

Is Chas finally about to be caught out in her affair?

Keep reading for our Emmerdale spoilers below.

Chas’s visit with Cain does not go well (Credit: ITV)

Chloe is determined to find out the truth

As the week begins, Chas visits Cain in prison.

However, he is furious when he arrives to see Chas waiting for him in the visitor’s room.

When she tries to talk to him about Al, he tells her that he wants nothing to do with her.

Back in the village, Chloe is convinced that she knows who Al was sleeping with.

Thinking that it was Priya, Chloe accuses her of having an affair with Al.

When Priya refutes the accusation, Chloe is determined to find proof.

Later, she finds Amba all alone outside the café.

As they study Al’s bank statements, Chloe realises that she knows who the other woman is (Credit: ITV)

Not knowing that Rishi is only inside the café, Chloe takes Amba back to Keepers’.

Priya is furious to find that missing Amba is with Chloe, and warns her to stay away.

But Chloe is more determined than ever to find out the truth about Priya and Al.

The next day, she confronts Priya again.

Priya proves her innocence by cross-checking Al’s bank statements with her own whereabouts.

She is sympathetic towards Chloe, agreeing that all evidence does point towards an affair.

As they talk, Chloe suddenly realises who the other woman is.

Chas struggles to keep her composure as Chloe reveals she knows the truth about Al’s affair (Credit: ITV)

Chloe confronts Chas

At the Woolpack, the door slams open and Chloe storms inside, in a manic state.

Chloe reveals that she knows who Al’s other woman was.

Standing next to Paddy at the bar, Chas struggles to stay calm.

Has Chloe uncovered the truth?

Is Chas’s affair finally about to be revealed?

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7:30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

