In Emmerdale spoilers for next week, Chas and Paddy kiss as Paddy spends time at home with his ex and Eve. As emotions run high, Chas asks Paddy for forgiveness. She then asks for him to move back in for good.

With Mandy finding out about the kiss, Mandy’s left devastated as she struggles to hide her feelings for Paddy. Paddy’s not having an easy time of things as he knows that he has to make a decision whether to let Chas back into his life again. But, which woman will Paddy choose in Emmerdale spoilers?

Emmerdale spoilers: Chas and Paddy kiss

Next week, Paddy spends some time with Chas and Eve as a family as he knows how unstable things have become for Eve. With this, Paddy reads a story to his daughter as Chas listens in. She’s delighted that her family are back together just like they used to be.

After Paddy finishes reading Eve her story, Paddy offers Chas a hug. Chas joyfully accepts the offer and hugs Paddy tightly. She then kisses him but the moment is short-lived when Eve calls to them, making them pull away from each other.

Later on, Chas tells Charity about her and Paddy’s kiss. Before long, Mandy finds out and does her best to hide her true feelings for Paddy. She’s secretly crushed to learn that he’s kissed his ex again. But, will Mandy confess her feelings to Paddy before it’s too late?

Emmerdale spoilers: Chas wants Paddy back

After bumping into Paddy, Mandy is disheartened when Paddy opens up to her about his concerns regarding whether he should get back with Chas or not. Trying to hide her feelings from Paddy, Mandy tells him to do what makes him happy.

Later on, Chas speaks to Paddy and brings up their kiss. Paddy feels like he needs to make a decision about Chas. He’s put on the spot when Chas asks him for forgiveness. She wants him to return home for good so that they can all be a family again. But, will Paddy let Chas back in to his life?

