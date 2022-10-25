Emmerdale spoilers: Cain’s murderous plan for Al backfires

Emmerdale spoilers for next week reveal Cain will lure Al into a trap.

Cain is furious when he discovers his rival is having an affair with his sister, Chas.

He makes the shocking discovery when he finds Chas has a burner phone which contains messages from an unknown number.

Emmerdale spoilers reveal Cain and Al go head to head (Credit: ITV)

The messages reveal Chas is cheating on husband Paddy and Cain wants to know who.

Emmerdale spoilers: Cain tricks Al

He calls the number and is incensed when he hears Al’s voice on the other end.

Cain ends the call but uses the burner to put a plan into action.

Posing as Chas he tells Al to meet him.

Al arrives expecting to meet his lover, but is greeted by Cain. And a shotgun.

Cain discovers Chas and Al’s affair (Credit: ITV)

Cain holds Al at gunpoint, making his feelings about the affair very clear indeed.

Meanwhile, Chas realises that Cain has found the burner and fears the worst.

Cain tells Al the gun was only to get his attention and the two men start fighting.

But soon both their gazes fall on the gun where Cain dropped it.

They fight to reach for it and a shot goes off.

But who has shot who? And will they both make it out alive?

Aaron blames Chas for Liv’s death (Credit: ITV)

Cain isn’t the only person who is furious about Chas and Al.

The affair will hurt so many

Her son Aaron caught them kissing and told Chas to call things off.

Chas promised she would but was unable to keep away from Al, who is engaged to Kerry.

She slipped off to see her lover during the storm last week, ending up in A&E after being hit by a table.

Paddy asked Liv and Vinny to look after little Eve while he went to be with Chas, but Liv was killed by a runaway caravan.

When Aaron discovered that Al took Chas to hospital, he blamed his mum for Liv’s death.

Chas is currently worrying that Aaron might reveal her secret, but could it be someone else?

Read more: Who is in the cast of Emmerdale 2022? Meet the full line-up

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

What will Kerry do with the truth? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!