The storm isn’t over in Emmerdale with Cain Dingle as it looks like he is about to discover Al Chapman‘s affair with Cain’s sister, Chas.

But how will Cain react when he discovers what has been going on between Chas and his arch nemesis?

Not well, if a newly released trailer is anything to go by. In fact, a gun-wielding Cain looks like he would quite like to murder Al.

Cain is in a murderous mood in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Cain finds out about Al and Chas’s affair

The clip begins with a rattled Chas telling Cain to tell her if something is on his mind. It then cuts to Cain holding a mobile phone to his ear, while Al’s voice asks, ‘Chas? Are you there?’

Next we jump to a scene which looks like it could be in a barn where Cain is pointing a shotgun at Al. He tells him, ‘You’re not going to be seeing her again.’

Then Al asks, ‘Why? What are you going to do?’ He then proceeds to mock Cain, telling him, ‘You’ve been hit too many times.’

Then some punches are thrown, the dramatic music reaches a climax and a gunshot can be heard ringing out.

But who gets shot? Cain? Al? An innocent bystander?

Chas and Al have been having an affair for months (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans think Al will be killed off

Emmerdale fans think Al could be killed off during the exciting week of 50th anniversary episodes.

Fans have taken to Twitter to speculate about how he could potentially die. ‘At the hands of Cain’ being the most popular cause of death.

One viewer tweeted: “Go on Cain do us all a favour and kill off Al the dirty little parasite. The feud is finally coming to a head at least” after seeing the explosive trailer.

Another predicted a Whodunnit storyline, writing: “Expecting a who killed Al suspects Chas, Kerry, Aaron, Cain and Paddy.”

A third sees Al’s potential death as a way to reunite Aaron and Robert. They wrote: “Okay so hear me out… Aaron murders Al and gets sentenced life imprisonment and his final scene is him being put in a cell and then from behind him, Aaron hears ‘hey stranger’ and he turns around and Robert is just standing there with a smirk on his face. The End. ”

And someone else simply says: “Hope Al dies #emmerdale.”

Marlon and Paddy actors Mark Charnock and Dominic Brunt were first to show off the trailer on Sunday (October 16) night as part of their Emmerdale Extravaganza on ITV.

