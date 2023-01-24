Emmerdale spoilers: Bombshell news for Noah from his aunt Zoe Tate

In Emmerdale spoilers for next week, Noah receives a bombshell from his aunt Zoe Tate as he learns that she’s gifted him some money.

Noah gets a shock when he learns of the news.

Why has Zoe gifted Noah money in Emmerdale spoilers?

Does Charity’s phone call have anything to do with Zoe Tate? (Credit: ITV)

Charity receives a phone call

Next week, Charity receives a mysterious phone call.

After the phone call, she’s shocked by the news she’s just received.

The news is too much for Charity to process, making her turn to a bottle of vodka as a distraction.

Mack worries about Charity.

Later on, Charity starts to spiral, picking up some car keys that have fallen out of Caleb’s pocket.

She then asks Cain to join her on a car ride.

He then figures out what’s upsetting Charity.

But, could this phone call have anything to do with Zoe Tate?

Noah learns that Zoe has set up a trust fund for him (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Noah receives a bombshell from Zoe

The last time viewers saw Zoe was in 2005 when she planned to leave the Dales for a new life in New Zealand.

She broke a gas pipe and caused a house explosion at Home Farm, as the Kings arrived at the property.

She watched the explosion from her parked car before driving away.

However, this week, Zoe Tate is mentioned once more when Noah learns that his aunt set up a trust fund for him in his dad, Chris’, name.

Why is Noah finding out this information now?

Has something happened to Zoe? Or has she just decided the time is right for him to inherit?

What will Noah do with the money?

Zoe actress Leah Bracknell died in 2019 aged just 55 after being diagnosed with lung cancer, so a return isn’t possible.

However, recently fans have been wondering about where her daughter, Jean Tate, is. Could a Tate family reunion be on the cards?

