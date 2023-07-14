Emmerdale's Wendy, Bernice, Liam, the Emmerdale logo and background of the Dales
Soaps

Emmerdale spoilers: Bernice finds out about Wendy and Liam?

Bernice puts her detective hat on

By Tamzin Meyer
| Updated:

In Emmerdale spoilers for next week, Bernice finds a piece of paper in one of the B&B bins that sparks her curiosity.

Turning into a detective, Bernice tries to work out who the note belongs to.

But, will it lead her to rumble Liam and Wendy’s affair in Emmerdale spoilers?

Liam and Wendy look sneaky on Emmerdale
Liam and Wendy are carrying on together (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Liam and Wendy are continuing their affair

Wendy and Liam have been having an affair behind Bob’s back.

After helping Liam with her novel writing, Wendy ended up developing feelings for Liam.

She even started to get jealous of Lydia for spending time helping Liam with his writing, quickly intervening.

She had briefly decided to end things with him as she loved Bob but couldn’t help being drawn back to Liam once more.

Bob’s thoughts have also been elsewhere, trying to distract himself from bubbling feelings for B&B colleague Bernice.

Recently, Victoria found out about Wendy and Liam’s affair and told Wendy to end it.

Wendy lied that she’d done just that but instead secretly carried on sleeping with Liam.

Bernice tries to piece it all together (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Bernice rumbles Wendy and Liam?

Next week, Bob almost catches Wendy and Liam having a flirtatious meeting in the Woolpack.

Whilst they’re able to cover for themselves just in time, they’re not safe from Bernice who has put her detective cap on.

At the B&B, Bernice finds a crumpled piece of paper with a message on it in one of the B&B bins.

She then compares the writing on the paper to an old birthday card from Liam.

Before long, Bernice reckons that she’s worked out the mystery of the message. But, will it lead her to the discovery of Wendy and Liam’s affair? Or, will she uncover another secret completely?

Read more: Complete Emmerdale cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Emmerdale - Wendy And Liam Sleep Together

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

Will Bernice rumbled Wendy and Liam’s affair? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!

Related Topics

Bernice Blackstock Bob Hope Dr Liam Cavanagh Emmerdale Emmerdale Spoilers Wendy Posner

Trending Articles

Simon Cowell
Simon Cowell sells £45m London home after being in ‘constant fear’ in capital
Prince George squinting during Trooping the Colour, him during royal outing
Prince George’s appearance at royal engagement with Charlotte and Louis today leaves fans shocked
Coronation Street's Adam, a pink baby bottle and dummy, the Coronation Street logo and the background of the Rovers
Coronation Street fans point out huge plot hole as Adam finds out baby daddy news
Eamonn Holmes speaking on This Morning
Eamonn Holmes urged to ‘stay safe’ as he shares ‘horrendous’ photo to Instagram
Rachel Riley smiling with Pasha Kovalev
Rachel Riley announces ‘special’ news alongside husband Pasha Kovalev as fans share congratulations
Tanya Franks and Scott Mitchell during appearances on Lorraine
Tanya Franks’ gushing message to Barbara Windsor’s widower Scott Mitchell months before romance emerged