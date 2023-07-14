In Emmerdale spoilers for next week, Bernice finds a piece of paper in one of the B&B bins that sparks her curiosity.

Turning into a detective, Bernice tries to work out who the note belongs to.

But, will it lead her to rumble Liam and Wendy’s affair in Emmerdale spoilers?

Liam and Wendy are carrying on together (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Liam and Wendy are continuing their affair

Wendy and Liam have been having an affair behind Bob’s back.

After helping Liam with her novel writing, Wendy ended up developing feelings for Liam.

She even started to get jealous of Lydia for spending time helping Liam with his writing, quickly intervening.

She had briefly decided to end things with him as she loved Bob but couldn’t help being drawn back to Liam once more.

Bob’s thoughts have also been elsewhere, trying to distract himself from bubbling feelings for B&B colleague Bernice.

Recently, Victoria found out about Wendy and Liam’s affair and told Wendy to end it.

Wendy lied that she’d done just that but instead secretly carried on sleeping with Liam.

Bernice tries to piece it all together (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Bernice rumbles Wendy and Liam?

Next week, Bob almost catches Wendy and Liam having a flirtatious meeting in the Woolpack.

Whilst they’re able to cover for themselves just in time, they’re not safe from Bernice who has put her detective cap on.

At the B&B, Bernice finds a crumpled piece of paper with a message on it in one of the B&B bins.

She then compares the writing on the paper to an old birthday card from Liam.

Before long, Bernice reckons that she’s worked out the mystery of the message. But, will it lead her to the discovery of Wendy and Liam’s affair? Or, will she uncover another secret completely?

