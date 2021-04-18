Bernice Blackstock will rock Emmerdale as she makes an explosive return to the ITV soap.

The beautician left the village in 2019 to move to Australia to care for her ex-husband after an accident.

Bernice Blackstock will return two years after leaving (Credit: ITV)

However with her daughter Gabby now pregnant and coming under the thrall of Kim Tate, Bernice will make a return.

And she’s going to cause chaos as she runs into ex Liam Cavanagh and his new love Leyla.

Actress Samantha Giles will reprise the role after taking two years off to be an author.

Read more: Emmerdale: Paul Ashdale funeral blunder baffles fans

Emmerdale producer Laura Shaw said: “I am thrilled to have Samantha Giles returning to Emmerdale as Bernice.

“Samantha is such a fabulous actress. And her portrayal of Bernice is a wonderfully warm, complex mix of tragedy and comedy that always brings a whirlwind of fun and drama.

“Constantly misunderstood, often getting things terribly wrong, Bernice promises to cause quite a stir from the moment she lands back in the village.

However, actress Samantha Giles can’t wait to return (Credit: Splash News)

Samantha Giles overjoyed to return to Emmerdale as Bernice Blackstock

“And will certainly turn lives upside down as she tries to navigate through the changes since she left.”

However, actress Samantha said: “As an actress leaving a role that you love is always a hard decision.

“I’d been lucky to work so consistently for so long which is rare in our business. I knew the time had come to be brave and take the leap back in 2019 to pursue my other passion of writing.

“I’ve now had such a lovely response with Rosemary and The Witches of Pendle Hill. And the down time of the pandemic meant I was able to complete my next two books.

Read more: Coronation Street fans stunned as they spot Emmerdale star Zoe Henry aka vet Rhona Goskirk

“I’m a big believer in fate so when Emmerdale offered me the chance to return as Bernice I took it as a sign that it was meant to be.”

She added: “I’m delighted to be returning to play out Bernice’s future storylines which I’m sure are going to keep the audience entertained.

“She certainly arrives back with a bang, that’s all I’m allowed to say right now. And I’m looking forward to releasing my next two books whilst juggling her hectic onscreen life!”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!