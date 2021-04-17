Coronation Street fans are in shock after spotting Emmerdale star Zoe Henry in the soap.

The Rhona Goskirk actress, 47, is beloved by soap fans for playing the vet.

Zoe Henry is best known for playing Rhona in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

However she got her soap start on Corrie as eco warrior Spider’s vegan girlfriend Log Thwaite.

And yesterday fans were stunned when they spotted her in an episode of Classic Corrie.

She was an enemy of Toyah Battersby who had her own designs on tree-hugger Spider.

Toyah hatched a plot to rid herself of vegan Log by convincing her to eat a bacon sandwich – and then tricking Spider into catching her.

He was horrified and dumped her for not being as committed to the cause as he was.

Emmerdale actress Zoe appeared in six episodes of Corrie as Log.

Zoe Henry in Coronation Street as Log Thwaite – however she also later appeared as Casey Conway (Credit: ITV)

However, fans loved seeing her in a different role to her usual Emmerdale one.

“@ZoeHenry03 just saw you on the telly playing Log on Corrie,” said one.

A second said: “Thought ‘Log’ was/looked familiar, @ZoeHenry03!!!”

Emmerdale’s Zoe Henry appeared in Coronation Street

“@ZoeHenry03 Just catching up on today’s classic Corrie and up pops Log (you),” said another.

However, another said: “I spotted you today in Classic Corrie Zoe. An enthusiastic little eco warrior called ‘Log’. Spider Nugent’s girlfriend.

“Log would certainly approve of Zoe’s lovely vegetable production.”

Meanwhile off-screen Zoe has been delighting fans with updates from her allotment keeping with husband Jeff Hordley.

The couple are growing as much of their own fruit and veg that they can.

However, this week they successfully planted their potatoes for harvesting later this year.

