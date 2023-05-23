Emmerdale's Tom, Belle, the Emmerdale logo and the Emmerdale background
Emmerdale spoilers: Belle’s next revelation leaves Tom speechless

Can Tom support Belle?

By Tamzin Meyer
In Emmerdale spoilers for next week, Belle’s revelation leaves Tom speechless as she opens up to him once more.

Belle decides that she needs to be honest with Tom about her mental illness and reveals all to him in a serious talk.

But, as Belle confesses all to Tom, will he be able to support her after the initial shock in Emmerdale spoilers?

Belle tells Tom about Gemma (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Belle tells Tom about Gemma

This week, Belle decides to open up to Tom and be honest with him. This comes after she sees him react badly in the pub to a revelation that Jimmy makes about his dad.

As Belle prompts Tom to talk to Jimmy, things go well until Jimmy mentions that Carl killed his namesake Tom King (Tom’s grandad).

Tom is furious upon learning this news and rushes off. Supporting him, Belle realises that she has to be honest about her own killer secret.

With this, she tells Tom that she accidentally killed her best friend Gemma. Tom struggles to process this and heads out.

At the Woolpack, Tom’s anger and shock get the better of him, soon causing an argument between him and Jimmy.

Things soon start to escalate between them. But, will Tom be able to process these two huge killer secrets?

Tom’s left shocked (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Belle reveals all to Tom

Next week, Tom and Jimmy decide to move on from Carl and work on repairing their relationship with each other.

Also, after telling Tom that she killed Gemma, Belle decides to open up to Tom even more and tells him about her mental illness struggle.

Tom’s shocked at first but soon kisses Belle without running away. Belle’s delighted that Tom’s chosen to support her, pleased with the way their relationship is going. But, can Tom be trusted?

Emmerdale - Belle and Tom Arrange A Date (28th April 2023)

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

