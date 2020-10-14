Emmerdale spoilers reveal Belle’s mental health gets worse as she continues to hear Lisa’s voice.

In next week’s scenes, Belle returns after her night at the police station. The Dingles try to figure out the identity of this new witness who is giving evidence against Belle.

Emmerdale: Sam realises Belle is behind on her medication

However Sam realises that his sister is behind on her medication and encourages her to take her pills. But when the voice of Lisa tells Belle not to, she is obedient and doesn’t take them.

Sam realises Belle is behind on her medication (Credit: ITV)

Read More: Emmerdale SPOILERS: Paul attacks Vinny

Meanwhile Cain and Moira see Jamie in the street and confront him. But Moira gets Cain to back down and leads him away.

Moira tells him that she suspects Jamie will have left a piece of loose evidence lying around which they’ll be able to use against him.

Soon Cain and Moira are breaking into Home Farm to try and find it.

Nate offers to take the blame

Later, Nate is shocked when he finds out the extent of Belle’s history with schizophrenia and realises the gravity of the situation.

When the Dingles realise Jamie has caught on to their plan, their situation seems hopeless.

That is until Nate offers to take the blame for the hit and run to keep Belle out of harm’s way.

Nate offers to take the blame for the hit and run (Credit: ITV)

Read More: Take part in our shopping survey for a chance to win a fab prize

Seeing that Nate wants to protect his family, Cain can’t help but admire his son. But they’re unaware that Tracy has heard everything…

Tracy is livid to learn that Nate’s thinking of going to prison for Belle. Her reaction leaves him torn over what to do.

Arriving at the police station with Cain, Nate struggles to muster the courage to go inside and confess to the hit and run.

Will Nate take the blame? (Credit: ITV)

Read More: Emmerdale SPOILERS: Gabby plots to split up Liam and Leyla

Will he take the blame?

Things get worse for Belle

Meanwhile, Belle’s mental health takes a turn for the worse. Will she be okay?

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

Will you be watching next week’s Emmerdale? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.