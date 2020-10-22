Emmerdale spoilers reveal Amelia is involved in a horrific accident as she tries to help Dan. But as they’re both left of the floor in pain, will anyone be able to help them?

In next week’s scenes Dan heads out to work although he’s clearly not fit to do so.

Amelia is desperately worried when Dan tells he he’ll have to wait before he can ask Cain to pay him.

Hating how difficult everything is, Dan asks Will to help but he’s too busy to stop.

Meanwhile at the Café, Amelia tries to sell the handbag to Nicola but is unsuccessful. Al soon spots her doing this and sees that it’s the same handbag that was fraudulently charged to his credit card.

Al confronts Amelia (Credit: ITV)

He approaches Amelia and accuses her of being the thief. But when she dashes off, Al makes a call, determined to get to the truth.

Later Amelia explains what happened with Al to Sarah. But Sarah compels Amelia to keep quiet about her involvement and to deny everything.

Amelia then goes to the garage to check on Dan reminding him to collect his pay from Cain.

The teenager offers to help and although Dan is reluctant, he is ultimately relieved.

Amelia is knocked unconscious (Credit: ITV)

Amelia opens a car bonnet but when the prop slips as she’s fitting a battery, the bonnet snaps shut and Amelia falls to the ground.

She lies on the ground crying in pain and Dan springs into action. But his back spasms and he falls to the ground.

Dan tries to help Amelia but his back spasms (Credit: ITV)

As Amelia tries to get up to help her dad, she collapses to the ground unconscious.

Will Amelia and Dan be okay?

