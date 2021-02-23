Emmerdale spoilers reveal Al has a horrific accident. Could this lead to his death?

In next week’s scenes, Al fires Priya wrongly assuming that she’s the one who dished the dirt on him to a client.

Al fires Priya (Credit: ITV)

Later, Charity breaks into the HOP office in an attempt to steal a client’s contact to get back into Chas’ good books.

But it doesn’t quite go to plan when Al catches her red-handed. In an attempt to distract him she throws the trophy from his business award in the air and makes a run for it.

Al catches Charity in the HOP office (Credit: ITV)

However as Al leaps to try and catch his trophy, he falls and ends up banging his head and drops to the floor.

As he lies there, Charity stares at him, unsure of what to do…

Will Al be okay? (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Emmerdale: Amy Walsh warns viewers Tracy’s birth scenes ‘may put you off your dinner’

Is Al dead?

Later things start to get steamy with Al’s son Ellis and his former fiancé Priya. Priya battles her conflicting emotions. What will she do?

Emmerdale Spoilers: What is Al and Charity’s history?

A few weeks ago, Al got on the wrong side of the Dingle family when it was revealed he had been cheating on both Debbie Dingle and Priya Sharma.

Debbie and Priya got revenge on Al by stealing money from the HOP business account and framing him.

However Charity ended up telling Al about Debbie and Priya’s revenge plan. She then offered to go upstairs with Al, which he declined.

Al cheated on both Debbie and Priya (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Why was Ellis actor from Emmerdale sacked? Asan N’Jie spotted in Bloodlands episode one

Later, it was revealed Al had recorded Charity exposing Debbie and Priya’s plan and showed it to HOP boss Kim Tate.

Debbie took the full blame for the plan and returned the money to Kim. Afterwards, Charity was disowned by her family.

Will she be able to get back in their good books?

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

Will you be watching next week’s Emmerdale? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.