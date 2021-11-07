Emmerdale SPOILERS: Al Chapman takes advantage of vulnerable ex Priya Sharma in sick scheme

Emmerdale villain Al Chapman will sink to a new low next week by trying to take advantage of vulnerable ex Priya Sharma, new spoilers show.

Businessman Al was in a relationship with Priya before she discovered he cheated on her with Debbie Dingle.

Al wants Priya back in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

The two women ended up teaming up to destroy him – though it was clear Priya’s heart was never in it.

They had an acrimonious split and she moved on with his son Ellis.

At first it seemed like revenge but it became clear recently that the pair do have feelings for each other.

Read more: Emmerdale slammed by fans for irresponsible fireworks scene as fans ‘switch off’

However, despite breaking her heart and his son being involved, Al still wants Priya back.

And with her weakened and suffering since the terrible maze fire, he decides to use Priya’s vulnerability against her.

Determined to wear her down, he goes to visit her at home.

Emmerdale spoilers: Al Chapman tries to manipulate ex Priya Sharma

But with Priya covered in bandages and in intense pain from her multiple skin grafts, will she give in to his vile plan?

And what will his son Ellis make of his dad trying to destroy his relationship?

Later when Rishi talks to his daughter about his worries for her and encourages her to call Ellis.

Priya lashes out at Ellis in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Unfortunately, words get muddled between the two and Priya lashes out at Ellis.

He’s devastated by her accusations.

Desperate to help his daughter, Rishi begs Priya seek help from a psychologist to help her cope.

But when Al learns of the row between Priya and Ellis he spots an opportunity.

Read more: Emmerdale cast in ‘bust-up between Matthew Wolfenden and Isabel Hodgins’

Visiting Holdgate, he’s determined to take advantage of the situation and win Priya back.

But will she welcome him back?

Or will she find the strength to tell him to get lost for good?

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!