Emmerdale cast mates Matthew Wolfenden and Isabel Hodgins have reportedly been involved in a huge bust-up on set.

The actors reportedly clashed during filming for the soap’s dramatic survival week.

Tensions at Emmerdale were reportedly high during filming the stunt (Credit: ITV)

What is said to have happened between the Emmerdale cast members?

According to The Sun bosses were forced to intervene over the row.

A source told the publication: “It was very heated.”

It is said to have happened while the two actors were travelling to set to film the dramatic waterfall stunt that saw Isabel’s character Victoria be dragged over the edge.

Matthew Wolfenden, Isabel Hodgins and Aaron Anthony were all travelling to the site to film the stunt.

According to the paper, the two stars were caught up in the row as they were filming with Aaron, who plays personal trainer Ellis Chapman.

Emmerdale cast ‘clash’ on set during stunt filming

Tempers are then said to have flared off camera.

The source claimed: “It left a lot of those present at the filming feeling uncomfortable. It was a very heated situation. Tempers were running very high. It was tense and bosses got to hear about what had gone on very quickly.”

It is also claimed that Matthew and Isabel took a break from filming so bosses could investigate what went on.

One insider added: “While they were on set a comment was made which unintentionally caused offence, and an argument broke out among some of the cast members. This was a massive deal for all of them and obviously everyone was under pressure to make scenes work.”

The incident also involved Ellis Chapman actor Aaron Anthony (Credit: ITV)

The source continued that Emmerdale takes these kind of ­allegations “very seriously”.

They claimed that Matthew and Isabel did not film scenes while “enquiries” were made.

What was the outcome?

After investigating the matter fully, bosses ruled out taking any further action, it’s claimed.

As a result, their absence will be explained in the coming weeks with the news Victoria and David have gone to Portugal to visit Diane Sugden.

ED! has contacted Emmerdale for comment.

An Emmerdale spokeswoman said: “We would never comment on individual cases.

“Emmerdale has robust policies in place to deal with any allegations brought to our attention and take the appropriate steps.

“Neither actor has been suspended from Emmerdale.”

