Emmerdale enraged viewers tuning in on Bonfire Night hoping to drown out the real-life fireworks going on.

The ITV soap featured loud explosions of fireworks throughout last night’s episode (November 5).

Emmerdale viewers were enraged by the fireworks (Credit: ITV)

Multiple scenes saw characters talking or watching the fireworks go off in the village.

Burns victim Priya Sharma watched them from her garden after being released from hospital.

And Marlon and Rhona put on a bonfire of their own for daughter April.

But despite it being clearly the middle of the day, fireworks were going off all over.

And they left viewers at home on edge.

Especially those with pets who are nervous around the noise of fireworks.

Emmerdale fans’ fury over fireworks scenes

Viewers took to Twitter to express their anger at the soap.

One said: “That was clever, having fireworks for so many minutes during the programme.

“Those of us with panicked animals had to switch off!!”

However, Priya Sharma was shocked by the fireworks in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

A second said: “Good boy Charlie. No fireworks here as we don’t celebrate Guy Fawkes but there were some fireworks on Emmerdale just now and Walter was a bit jumpy.”

A third said: “Our weekend away from any noise for Baxter has backfired as he is freaking out at the fireworks on Emmerdale.”

Meanwhile, a fourth said: “Well done to @emmerdale. SOAP OPERA damn fireworks.

“Only a stupid programme such as this would put fireworks on their show when people are trying to drown out the noise.

“Yeah well done.”

A fifth said: “Not impressed with fireworks on Emmerdale just given dogs a fright and turned sound up on TV! Inside and out now.”

“H ow irresponsible of Emmerdale to have fireworks banging and whistling!!” another declared.

So what did you think of the fireworks on Emmerdale?

