Emmerdale spoilers reveal Al seduces Charity in an attempt to get back at Debbie.

In next week’s scenes, Charity attempts to make some headway with Noah and offers to go on a run with him.

As Charity gasps for air after their first race, Noah is amused by her determination and insists she’ll win next time and they set off again.

Charity offers to go on a run with Noah (Credit: ITV)

She’s jubilant when she does beat her son until she sees he’s bent over in pain.

Worried, Charity calls Meena over to check Noah over. But he’s annoyed when she mentions his medical condition.

Emmerdale spoilers: Charity ruins Noah’s future plans?

Later, Noah is feeling down, convinced that he’s going to fail the army medical. But he soon has an idea when Samson says he would help if he could.

Noah is annoyed when Charity mentions his medical condition (Credit: ITV)

Samson is uneasy as Noah passes him an empty water bottle. He asks Samson if he can give him a urine sample so Noah can pretend it’s his and pass the medical.

Samson gives Noah the urine sample for his medical assessment, but seeing his unease, Charity is immediately suspicious.

Noah asks Samson to give him a urine sample (Credit: ITV)

Samson later confesses what he did for Noah and Charity calls the assessment centre.

Later, Noah lays into her for her selfishness, commenting that his life would have been better if she sold him forever. Goaded, Charity slaps her son.

Emmerdale: Al seduces Charity

Charity slaps Noah (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile Al is panic stricken when Kim threatens to go to the police unless she gets her money back by that night.

Noticing Chas and Debbie are at odds with Charity, he comes up with a plan.

Al seduces Charity (Credit: ITV)

Al joins Charity as she’s getting drunk and soon manipulates her into admitting the details of Debbie’s revenge on him.

Full of self-loathing, Charity soon suggests to Al that they go upstairs. Callous, Al decides to go along with it determined to make Debbie pay.

