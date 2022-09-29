12 Emmerdale spoilers including death drama, shock return and two affairs revealed

Emmerdale spoilers for next week reveal that Aaron returns to the village. Aaron’s return comes as Terry attacks Aaron’s sister, Liv.

Will Liv survive?

In further Emmerdale spoilers, Mack’s lover is revealed. Meanwhile, Kerry gets the wrong end of the stick with Al, and begins planning out her future.

Later, a mystery villager catches Chas and Al in the act.

Also, Will learns that Harriet and Dan are still dating.

Find out everything that’s happening in next week’s Emmerdale spoilers.

Demanding that she retract her statement to the police, Terry attacks Liv (Credit: ITV)

1. Terry menaces Liv

Liv is grateful to have the day off work. However, Terry is waiting at home for her.

When she returns, Terry demands that she retract her statement to the police. As they fight, Terry knocks Liv down, cracking her head on the table.

With Liv lying unconscious on the floor, Terry runs into a familiar face.

As Terry attempts to flee, he runs into Aaron (Credit: ITV)

2. Aaron returns to the village

As Terry attempts to flee the scene of the crime, he runs into Aaron.

Seeing his sister unconscious on the floor, Aaron attacks Terry.

Harriet arrives before their fight can escalate any further. As the paramedics are called for the unresponsive Liv, Aaron is arrested.

Aaron seeks to make amends with his sister – but can she ever forgive him? (Credit: ITV)

3. Aaron attempts to make amends

After being released by the police, Aaron goes to visit Liv at the hospital.

However, he is crestfallen when Vinny refuses to let him in.

He begins to wonder whether his return to the village was a mistake.

4. Will Liv survive?

With Liv unconsious in hospital following her injuries, it’s not looking good.

Is Liv going to die?

Mack is annoyed when Nate makes a joke about his affair (Credit: ITV)

5. Ryan finds out about Mack’s fling

After a few beers, Nate annoys Mack by joking about his affair.

When Ryan senses tension in the room, he demands that Nate and Mack spill the beans.

After learning the truth, Ryan orders Mack to come clean to Charity.

Mack worries that he will never be able to tell Charity the truth (Credit: ITV)

6. Mack’s lover is revealed

In spite of buying himself some time with Ryan, Mack’s troubles continue.

After another call from his one-night stand, he goes to deal with the situation.

As Mack waits on the outskirts of the village, his one-night stand is finally revealed.

But who is it?

And what do they want from Mack?

Al and Chas decide to take their affair to the next level (Credit: ITV)

7. Chas and Al plan for their future

In further Emmerdale spoilers, Al suggests to Chas that they run away together.

The next day, he begins to prepare his accounts in order to leave the village with Chas.

He is pleased that his plans are coming together quite nicely.

However, as he browses homes online, Kerry sees and gets the wrong idea.

Al is blindsided as Kerry proposes to him – via rap (Credit: ITV)

8. Emmerdale spoilers: Kerry raps a proposal to Al

Al and Chas are feeling secure and happy in their plans.

He tells Chas that he is ready to end things with Kerry.

However, they are both blindsided as Kerry proposes to him in the Woolpack, with a grandstanding rap.

Taken aback, Al accepts Kerry’s proposal.

How will Chas react?

Chas and Al are caught in the act (Credit: ITV)

9. Chas and Al are caught in the act

Outside the pub, Al reassures Chas that their plans remain the same.

The pair share a moment of passion.

However, their world comes crashing down when they realise that someone is watching their embrace.

Who is it?

Is the game finally up for Al and Chas?

Will is shocked to learn that Dan and Harriet are dating (Credit: ITV)

10. More Emmerdale spoilers: Will learns that Dan and Harriet are dating

Harriet tells Wendy that she’s in love with Will.

However, Wendy tries to convince her that she’s onto a good thing with Dan.

Will is himself stunned to learn that Dan and Harriet are dating.

Nicola makes a phone call to the Bishop (Credit: ITV)

11. Nicola makes Charles pay

After a run-in with Ethan, Nicola makes an alarming decision.

Later at home, she calls the Bishop to make a complaint about Charles.

What will happen next?

Nate is stunned when he sees Tracy (Credit: ITV)

12. Emmerdale spoilers: Tracy is back

In the Woolpack beer garden, Nate catches a glimpse of Tracy and Frankie.

It seems as though she has returned to the village.

But what does this mean for Nate, now he is Naomi?

Have his feelings for Tracy re-awakened?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

