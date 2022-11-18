Emmerdale fans have demanded that ‘nasty’ Samson Dingle leaves after he tried to have baby Esther taken away.

Samson tried to convince Amelia to give their daughter up for adoption.

But when she refused, he called social services in the hopes they would take Esther.

When Samson’s family found out what he’d done they were disgusted and so were Emmerdale fans.

Emmerdale: Samson tries to have Esther taken away

When Samson found out Amelia was pregnant with his baby he made it clear he wasn’t happy, telling her to have an abortion or have the baby adopted.

Samson’s dad, Sam and stepmum, Lydia hoped when the baby was born he would come around.

After Esther was born, Samson visited her but he told her that he didn’t want to be her dad.

Although he put his name on her birth certificate, it’s clear he’s not happy about being a father.

This week Samson was left alone to look after his daughter.

Amelia arrived to collect Esther.

But Samson knew she’d had a sleepless night and tried to convince her that putting Esther up for adoption would be best for both of them.

Amelia refused and after she told her boyfriend Noah about what Samson said, he confronted him.

Samson decided to call social services and reported Amelia for neglect.

The next day a social worker paid Amelia a visit and doctor Manpreet checked over Esther.

She found there were no signs of abuse.

Fans demand ‘nasty’ Samson leaves

Later the social worker visited Samson and told him off for the report.

Meanwhile Amelia, her dad Dan, Noah and Noah’s mum Charity realised it was Samson who made the report.

Sam and Lydia overheard the social worker talking to Samson and realised he made the report.

Dan and Charity confronted Samson over his actions and his family were completely horrified.

Samson told Sam and Lydia that he felt like no one was listening to what he wants.

He explained he wanted to travel, drive nice cars and maybe move to France, where he went on a school trip.

However fans were furious with him and told him he should leave the village and move away.

Samson just go off to France so @emmerdale #Emmerdale — Tam LizAnn ODriscoll (@tamlizann) November 18, 2022

Just watching tonight's #emmerdale – Samson is a nasty little boy! He's actually pathetic & talks as if he's hard done by. — Simon Ramsay (@SARamsay1) November 17, 2022

You go bugger off to France 🇫🇷 then samson ..see ya…. 😆 #emmerdale

Au revior 👋 — ╪💕JO-JO 💕╪ (@GBThaTTer72) November 17, 2022

Can Samson go back to France I’ll even pay for his ticket Sam deserves better #emmerdale — (Miss) Bernice Tucker (@BernieTucker66) November 17, 2022

Later Lydia and Sam realised they would need to choose between Esther and Samson.

What will they do?

