Ex Emmerdale star Sammy Winward has stunned fans with a picture of her lookalike daughter.

The Katie Sugden actress, 35, shared a picture of her with daughter Mia on her 16th birthday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sammy winward (@sammy_winward1)

The youthful looking actress posted a picture showing her with her lookalike daughter.

Celebrating the 16 year old’s birthday, Sammy wrote: “Happy 16th Shmeegle!!

“You have and always will be my world and I didn’t know it was possible to love someone this much until I met you.

Read more: Roxanne Pallett announces she’s pregnant – did she ever make up with Ryan Thomas after CBB?

“Here’s to many exciting years to come! I’m proud of you every day ✨ (apart from this morning when you shouted at me because you were stressed curling your hair!) but I’ll let you off because it’s your birthday!!!!!

“Love you always, mum xxxx”

Fans insist the pair look more like sisters than a mother-daughter duo.

One commented: “Wow you look like sisters!”

A second said: “You’re like twins.”

Another added: “Beautiful photo you look more like sisters.”

Sammy Winward played Katie Sugden in the ITV soap – however she was later axed (Credit: ITV)

How did Katie Sugden leave Emmerdale?

Recently Sammy hit out at Emmerdale bosses for making her strip to a bikini for scenes as a farmer.

The actress played Katie Sugden for 14 years until she was killed off in 2015 in grisly scenes.

The actress was axed in 2015 – as well as this her character was brutally killed off (Credit: ITV)

But in her early years on the soap, Sammy claimed she and co-star Verity Rushworth were made to strip to bikinis for two weeks of filming.

However, hitting out at the soap, Sammy told the Soap From the Box podcast: “There’s no way that would be allowed now.

“I do remember a storyline for me and Verity who played Donna and we had to basically sunbathe on the farm every day for two weeks, herding cows in bikinis – what the hell?

Read more: Emmerdale: Is Meena a murderer? Soap hints friend’s suicide was more sinister

“And I remember it was very near us doing the end of those scenes and I was just about to get off the bus with Verity to film our last one and one of the costume girls got a big towel and wrapped it around me.

“She said: ‘Get on the bus. You’re not doing it any more. We’re all saying you can’t do this. It’s not okay. And it’s not right.'”

However, she added: “Now that would never, ever happen.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!