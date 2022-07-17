Emmerdale star Paige Sandhu ‘turns down’ reality TV offers as fans are convinced of her comeback

Emmerdale star Paige Sandhu has revealed she has turned down offers for reality TV – as fans are convinced of her comeback.

The actress played serial killer Meena Jutla on the soap for 18 months.

And now Paige has opened up about her plans now she has left the show.

But viewers shouldn’t expect to see her in the I’m A Celebrity jungle, nor on the Strictly dance floor.

She told the Mirror: “It is nerve racking leaving the show, security is such a valuable thing but to fulfil myself I want to continue to play different characters, to be more and more challenged.

“If I’d played Meena for the rest of my life it would have been comfortable. But I would yearn to do other things as well. I have been offered reality shows but I can’t say which – and I’m not doing it.”

And she also ruled out moving to America.

The actress added: “I’m such a home girl. I don’t know if I could go over and do a pilot season.”

Meena murdered three villagers during her reign of terror but was finally brought to justice earlier this year.

She was jailed for 75 years for the murders of Leanna Cavanagh, Ben Tucker and Andrea Tate.

During her trial she managed to take her sister Manpreet hostage and revealed she had a plan to escape prison.

However when she arrived at the courtyard, the door she needed to be open was still locked – and Meena cursed Ian her prison guard.

It was later revealed that Ian is still her prison guard after her sentencing – leading fans to assume she will make a comeback.

One Emmerdale fan said: “#Emmerdale Warped, evil Meena is coming back for revenge in October during the big 50th Anniversary week for the show.

“I’m calling it. She’ll escape from prison!”

A second said: “Seeing as they did everything with Meena that they could possibly think of, it’s highly likely she’ll be back for the 50th with a ridiculous escape plot and then probably killed off #Emmerdale.”

Another added: “I think Meena will escape prison and comeback and cause mayhem and murder for the 50th anniversary #emmerdale”

