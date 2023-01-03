Emmerdale viewers recently saw the arrival of newcomer Nicky, who is working as a nanny at Home Farm.

However Emmerdale fans have started to wonder if he is who he says he is.

Nicky is working a Home Farm as a nanny (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Nanny Nicky’s arrival

Last month viewers were introduced to Nicky when he applied to work as a nanny for Dawn and Gabby.

He was offered the role and in last night’s episode (Monday, January 2 2023) he officially started his new job.

Nicky got on very well with Dawn’s children, however some fans thinks he may already have a connection to Home Farm.

A couple have suggested he may be working with Joe Tate.

One wrote: “I think Nicky, is something to do with Joe?”

I think Nicky, is something to do with Joe? #Emmerdale — MR GAVIN MICHAEL GREAVES ESQ ⭐ IFB ALL LFC ❤💙 (@realgmg67) January 2, 2023

A second wrote: “I wonder if Nicky is an accomplice of Joe Tate?”

I wonder if Nicky is an accomplice of Joe Tate? 🤔 #Emmerdale — Ryan Glendenning (@RyanTheSoapking) January 3, 2023

Emmerdale: Who is Joe Tate? Could he be connected to Nicky?

Joe fled the village in 2018 to get away from his step grandmother Kim Tate, who wanted him dead.

After being punched by Cain Dingle, it looked like he had killed Joe.

Kim wanted Joe dead (Credit: ITV)

For months viewers were left wondering if Joe was dead or alive.

However it was later revealed that Joe survived and Kim’s employee and Joe’s friend, Graham Foster, helped Joe get away.

Joe is living abroad but has stayed on the move to avoid Kim.

Could Joe have sent Nicky to work at Home Farm?

Nicky working with Jamie Tate?

Another theory that Emmerdale fans have is that Nicky is working with Kim’s son Jamie Tate.

Jamie is the father of Gabby’s son Thomas but he faked his death before the birth of his son.

For a while Kim believed he was dead however she recently learnt he’s still alive.

Could Nicky be working for Jamie? What do you think?

