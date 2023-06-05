Emmerdale: Will Nicky and Gabby’s wedding go ahead or will Caleb’s plan backfire?

In tonight’s episode of Emmerdale (Monday June 5), Ally suggested to Nicky that he should marry him rather than Gabby.

Later on, Nicky found out that Caleb expected him to stay married to Gabby for a year after the wedding.

But, will Nicky and Gabby’s wedding go ahead as planned in Emmerdale?

Nicky has some big decisions to make (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Nicky wants out

Tonight, Gabby was getting ready for her wedding tomorrow and recuperating after her hen do.

Nicky had met up with Ally and told him that he loved him. However, when Ally suggested that he marries him instead, Nicky scarpered.

Ally had told him that there would be no coming back from this for them if Nicky ended up marrying Gabby.

Later on, Caleb informed Nicky that he would have to play the long game, meaning that he would need to stay married to Gabby for a year.

This would mean that everything would look legitimate when he eventually divorced her and got hold of her shares.

He also revealed that he would clear Kim’s accounts whilst the wedding was taking place as nobody would be keeping an eye on them then.

Furious, Nicky told Caleb that he wanted out and didn’t want to go along with the plan any more.

At the end of the episode, Kim and Caleb stood outside of Home Farm, as Kim revealed that she was pleased with the way things were going, ready for a new era for Gabby. But, will Nicky ruin Caleb’s plan?

Will Nicky say ‘I do’ to Gabby? (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Will Nicky and Gabby’s wedding go ahead?

Tomorrow is Nicky and Gabby’s big day, and Caleb’s feeling very smug that his plan is about to come into fruition.

However, as Gabby reveals that she wants Nicky to adopt Thomas, Nicky can’t hide his true self any more.

But, will Nicky tell Gabby that he’s gay? Will the wedding go ahead? Or, will Caleb’s plan backfire on him as Nicky rebels?

