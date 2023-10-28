Axed Emmerdale star insists he ‘doesn’t miss the soap’ in frank interview

In Emmerdale news, an axed star has insisted he doesn’t miss the soap in a frank interview. Actor Liam Fox played Dan Spencer for 12 years until his character was written out this year.

Viewers watched as Dan punched daughter Amelia’s stalker Lloyd after finding him in the village.

However, the punch ultimately led to Lloyd hitting his head on a rock and later dying.

A succession of bungled decisions by Dan saw him end up in prison having pleaded guilty. He was sentenced to eight years in prison and actor Liam left the soap.

However, he has now insisted that he doesn’t miss it. Speaking about his new role in a panto in Liverpool, Liam explained why.

He told the Liverpool Echo: “I’ll be honest, it’s only been a few months, so I’m not missing the job as much. It doesn’t matter what job you do, after a certain amount of time you just need a change of scene for a bit.”

Emmerdale exit for Liam Fox

However, despite now starring in panto, Liam didn’t rule out ever returning to the Dales. He said: “It was 12 years and never say never again about going back. Obviously, with the right opportunity, of course I would.

“Let’s face it, there was a few holes in the case. There could be a retrial at some point.”

Liam has previously opened up about the moment he found out he was being axed from the soap. But it is a surprising reaction.

He said: “I had actually got to a point where I had been starting to think I needed a change to perhaps leave Emmerdale but I was struggling to have the bottle to make it. And so, when the producers first told me about what was going to happen to Dan, my immediate reaction was ‘This is brilliant’.

“I knew it would mean I would be working flat out so I wanted to put everything into it. I’ve been a lot healthier. I would love to lose a couple more stone now I have seen how much more energy I’ve got!”

Liam will next be seen in panto in St Helens later this year.

