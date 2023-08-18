Liam Fox addresses Emmerdale exit in tearful tribute: ‘It’s the best 12 years I could ever have’

Actor Liam Fox has addressed his exit from Emmerdale after a tearful tribute to his on-screen family and friends. The star, who plays Dan Spence, left the soap this week.

Last night’s episode (August 17) saw Dan sentenced to eight years in prison for killing Amelia’s stalker, Lloyd.

With Liam leaving the soap, his on-screen daughter, Daisy Campbell, shared a video of her memories of their time together.

Dan and daughter Amelia bid each other a tearful farewell this week (Credit: ITV)

On-screen daughter Daisy Campbell pays tribute to screen dad Dan

In a video shared with Metro, Daisy Campbell paid tribute to her on-screen father.

“We had a scene at Brook Cottage where you took me and Sean on little days out to make up for lost time. I just remember it was just crazy, I was really young but I definitely remember all that first stuff we had with the Spencer fam in the first house. Those were the times!” she recalled.

“He has always kept me grounded – don’t get big-headed, which I always keep in mind,” she continued.

“I can’t believe I am saying goodbye, you are going to smash it, thank you for everything you have taught me. I can’t believe this is the final goodbye after working together for 12 years but I know I will definitely see you again. Lots of love, bye!”

Dan was sentenced to eight years for his crime (Credit: ITV)

Liam Fox grows tearful at Daisy’s tribute

In the video, Liam grew dewey-eyed as Daisy spoke. “Lovely Daisy’s ace. I don’t usually get emotional but that makes me a bit emotional,” he said.

“I wouldn’t have stuck out 12 years in the show if I didn’t have the family I was put with,” he continued. “It’s the best 12 years I could ever have, and the best storyline to have.”

He continued: “Whatever happens to me now, I will struggle to meet a better group of work mates. It’s good as well – I am very excited to be moving on. You just miss the people you film with, like Daisy, because she is family.”

Dan accidentally killed Lloyd in a moment of rage (Credit: ITV)

Liam addresses Dan’s Emmerdale exit

Speaking to The Mirror, Liam went on to talk about his exit from the soap. “Millions watch Emmerdale and I hope if it makes one person stop and change their mind about how one punch can lead to catastrophic results, then this story is worth it for that alone,” he said.

“I know the sentence will come as a shock to fans, but it’s important to get it right, especially as there are campaigns ongoing for those people who commit manslaughter to get a longer sentence,” he said.

“If someone killed my child or wife than I would want them to pay for it too,” he said. “I’ve loved playing Dan because he is a likeable character. He wants to do the right thing but this story is one where he’s done everything against what Dan stands for.”

