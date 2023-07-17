Emmerdale icon ‘quits’ AGAIN after bombshell comeback in 2021

The latest Emmerdale news has seen one of the show’s most iconic characters reportedly quit the show again.

Last night (July 16), it was reported that the star, who has been “in and out of Emmerdale village more than they change the barrels at The Woolpack”, is set to leave again later this year.

It comes 25 years after they originally joined the ITV soap.

Emmerdale star Samantha Giles is reportedly set to leave the soap again (Credit: Splash News)

Emmerdale news: Icon ‘quits’ again

According to The Sun, actress Samantha Giles is hanging up her boots as show icon Bernice Blackstock.

It’s not the first time Samantha has quit the show. She first made her debut in the Dales in 1998. She stuck around till 2002 before leaving and returning for a brief comeback in 2004.

Bernice came back to Emmerdale in 2012 for seven years, before leaving to write a book. She made her bombshell return in May 2021. And now it’s reported that she’s off again.

It’s reported the character will leave the Dales later this year.

‘A running joke’

A source said: “Bernice Blackstock has been in and out of Emmerdale village more than they change the barrels at The Woolpack.”

It wouldn’t pay to bet on whether Samantha will one day be back, but for now she will leave the soap later this year.

They then went on to claim that the boomeranging in and out of the soap is becoming “a bit of a running joke”.

The source alleged: “She’s always welcomed back with open arms by ITV and fans alike, but it’s now becoming a bit of a running joke. It wouldn’t pay to bet on whether Samantha will one day be back, but for now she will leave the soap later this year.”

Bernice Blackstock is reportedly set to leave the village again (Credit: YouTube)

Emmerdale spoilers

While it’s not yet clear what her exit storyline will be, spoilers suggest that Bernice could be about to uncover Dr Liam’s affair with Wendy.

This week, she finds a piece of paper with a message on it in one of the B&B bins that sparks her curiosity. Turning into a detective, Bernice tries to work out who the note belongs to.

Before long, Bernice reckons that she’s worked out the mystery of the message. But, will it lead her to the discovery of Wendy and Liam’s affair? Or, will she uncover another secret completely?

