End of an era as Emmerdale boss quits: ‘Can’t wait to have weekends back with my real family’

ITV has just announced the news that Emmerdale boss Jane Hudson will soon step down from her role after five years.

Jane has overseen some huge storylines during her time on the soap, including making the soap’s 50th anniversary one to remember.

However, she has now decided to quit her producer role and step down.

Jane’s leaving Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale news: Jane Hudson quits

Jane Hudson has been the Executive Producer on Emmerdale for five years. During this time she’s been responsible for some major storylines such as Meena’s murders and the soap’s 50th anniversary storm.

However, for quite some time, fans have grown disappointed with storylines, demanding that Jane steps down. This coincides with a number of cast members deciding to leave the soap recently, with it being alleged that Matthew Wolfenden will soon be departing the Dales after 17 years.

Now, ITV has announced that Jane will be stepping down from her role as Emmerdale boss after this year’s Super Soap Week. Emmerdale boss Jane will leave the soap on September 22, just before the soap’s big October storylines air.

Jane will leave the soap in September (Credit: ITV)

Jane Hudson on departing Emmerdale after five years

Speaking about her decision to leave, Jane explained: “I’ve had a wonderful time at Emmerdale and feel very lucky to have spent the last five years working alongside such a hardworking and talented team.

“I’m extremely proud of what we‘ve achieved both on and off screen, especially during the pandemic when we all pulled together to make sure we never went off air.

“As hard as it is to say goodbye to my fictional family of villagers, I can’t wait to have weekends back with my real family. But mostly, I can’t wait to be an Emmerdale viewer again and have no idea what’s coming next.”

ITV speaks out on Jane’s soap departure

The ITV Drama Commissioner, Huw Kennair-Jones has stated: “Jane’s tenure at Emmerdale has been exceptional. As well as consistently delivering brilliant stories brilliantly told, she oversaw Emmerdale being the first soap to resume filming during the Covid-19 pandemic, ensuring it kept on air, for which everyone at ITV will be eternally grateful.

“I’d personally like to thank her for everything she’s done for the show over the last five years and wish her all the very best for the future.”

Adding to this, Managing Director for Continuing Drama, John Whiston shared: “We all thank Jane for her unerring dedication to, and passion for, Emmerdale. During her time running the show it has gone from strength to strength, pushing the boundaries of continuing drama to another level with powerful storylines, breathtaking stunts and deeply affecting human drama.

“She has also introduced compelling new characters and families, setting the programme up for even more success to come. Everyone who loves the show thanks her for what she has brought to Emmerdale over these five last years and for leaving the show in such good stead with inventive and gripping stories on the cards well into 2024.”

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

