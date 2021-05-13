Emmerdale fans were left baffled as Nate returned to the village, walking on his broken foot.

Last month, Tracy wanted to go to a family photoshoot, but when Nate was unable to attend she gave the voucher to David Metcalfe.

However when Nate revealed he could come, he needed to get the voucher from David.

But as he went after David, who was driving away, the shopkeeper accidentally ran over Nate’s foot.

Whilst Tracy was concerned about Nate, she began worrying about looking after baby Frankie, as Nate was unable to help due to the injury.

David accidentally ran over Nate’s foot (Credit: ITV)

As Tracy and Nate began to argue, they felt it was best he left the village to go and stay with his mum Cara.

However in last night’s episode (Wednesday, May 12) Nate returned to the village and it appeared his foot had fully healed.

Nate strolled back into the village and said: “Look no limp, I wanted to surprise you.”

But fans were baffled as Nate broke his foot less than a month ago.

How the hell does a broken foot heal that fast #emmerdale — Anna ✨ (@michellefowlers) May 12, 2021

Didn’t Nate break his leg like last week?! How is he walking on it no problem already? #emmerdale — Rosy (@RosyF0rd) May 12, 2021

Nate is back and his foot is better 🙂 #Emmerdale — Ryan Glendenning (2) (@RyanleetweetsG) May 12, 2021

Emmerdale: What’s next for Tracy and Nate?

In this week’s scenes it’s Frankie’s christening.

How is he walking on it no problem already?

Soon Pollard turns up and after what happened with Aaron, tensions begin to mount between him and the Dingle family.

Tensions rise at Frankie’s christening (Credit: ITV)

Having had enough of the days tensions and stresses, Tracy asks Pollard to take her home.

What happened between Pollard and the Dingles?

Earlier this week, Aaron realised Mack had stolen Brenda’s brooch and attempted to return it.

Pollard attacked Aaron (Credit: ITV)

He broke into Eric’s house, but Eric attacked Aaron, hitting him with a bat.

The police turned up to charge Eric for Aaron’s injuries. Will Pollard ever be able to get back on good terms with the Dingle family?

