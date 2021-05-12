Emmerdale spoilers reveal Noah becomes increasingly suspicious about Gabby. Will he figure the truth?

In next week’s scenes Gabby is sporting some fresh designer clothes and accesses the company accounts from her laptop.

Suspicious, Jamie tells Noah to get hold of Gabby’s laptop, as he wants evidence.

Meanwhile Kim hunts for her notebook, but shortly after Gabby tentatively presents Kim with her missing notebook.

Gabby presents Kim with her missing notebook (Credit: ITV)

Feeling woozy, Kim heads back to bed. But Gabby is alarmed when she realises Noah has been watching and overheard the conversation.

Soon Noah reports back to Jamie to tell him about Gabby and Kim’s secret notebook.

Meanwhile Dawn and Jamie grow weary of keeping their relationship a secret.

Back at Home Farm, Kim gives some specific instructions on dealing with a client. It becomes clear she’s got an eye on an oblivious Gabby.

Noah is suspicious of Gabby (Credit: ITV)

Gabby soon realises she’s been rumbled and tries to talk her way out of it by claiming Kim’s fuzzy memory is to blame for the confusion.

Gabby pours a fragile Kim a medicinal brandy and promises to keep her confusion a secret, pleased she’s got away with it… until she sees Noah in the shadows.

Emmerdale spoilers: Kim goes for a dementia test

Kim makes a call to her doctor (Credit: ITV)

Soon Kim makes a difficult phone call, as she asks her doctor for a proper dementia test.

The next day, Gabby sees the dementia test appointment in the notebook and urges Kim to keep it a secret from Jamie.

Later that night, a shadowy figure wearing gloves spikes Kim’s brandy decanter with Diazapam. Soon Kim pours herself another glass.

Kim takes a drink (Credit: ITV)

Soon it’s the day of Kim’s dementia test and she’s terrified as she leaves to go to it alone.

Before long Jamie finds out and is appalled Gabby was told before him. Soon Gabby is outed for meddling, but how will Kim react?

Will they discover Gabby has been taking money from the company accounts?

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

