Emmerdale fans are begging bosses to axe “irritating” Naomi.

The ITV soap has come under fire from viewers over the character, who hasn’t made many friends since arriving in the village.

Naomi Walters arrived in the village in July after being tracked down by her dad Charles Anderson.

Charles had no idea she existed until his long-lost ex-wife arrived with the news she was secretly pregnant when she left him decades before.

But what could have been a touching reunion was not.

Instead Naomi was revealed to have been in the girl gang who brutally attacked Nicola King.

It took months for Naomi to take any kind of responsibility for her involvement.

And more recently she has been shown to be a selfish liar, manipulating her housemates into paying her rent so she could party more.

But she even lied to dad Charles about it, claiming she was being treated as a servant.

Now she has fallen hook line and sinker for drug dealing villain Alex.

Oblivious to his true nature, Naomi has decided everyone else is the problem – including Alex’s victim and ex Dawn Taylor.

Last night Dawn desperately tried to warn Naomi what Alex is truly like.

“You better not be here to bad mouth Alex again,” Naomi raged as Dawn arrived in the pub.

Dawn told her: “I am meeting my dad actually, not that it’s any of your business. Half a lager and less of the attitude.”

“Can’t you find somewhere else to drink?” Naomi asked, inferring that Dawn was bringing down the atmosphere of the pub.

Dawn hit back: “What because of your massively high standards. You have no idea what he is like.”

Naomi fired back: “You keep going on about what he is like. You have conveniently forgotten that you were right there with him, taking the same drugs, living the same life…just as bad.”

But despite Dawn trying to help her, Naomi refused to listen.

And fans have had enough of her.

Naomi won’t hear anything bad about villain Alex in Emmerdale – but it will backfire (Credit: ITV)

Fans demand comeuppance for Naomi

One raged: “Naomi really unlikeable. Been here five minutes and thinks she owns the place. Won’t be sorry when she gets her comeuppance #emmerdale.”

A second said: “Naomi has got to be my least favourite character, awful attitude #emmerdale.”

A third commented: “I’m not sure who irritates me more, Samson or Naomi. Who will get a big slap of karma first?!”

“Naomi is unlikeable. And a dreadful actor. So wooden. Get rid,” another urged.

“Where does Naomi get off having such an attitude ugh she’s absolutely vile can Alex kill her off please,” another commented.

