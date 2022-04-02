Emmerdale characters who took revenge too far as Moira dishes out just desserts

Moira Barton is the latest in a long line of Emmerdale characters to take revenge too far.

The farmer’s decision to drive Charity to the Lake District and dump on a random country lane for cheating on her brother, or not as the case may be, is mad.

But Moira is not the first Emmerdale character to push it too much.

Here are five of the biggest examples.

Cain has never let anything get in the way of his revenge in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

1. Cain Dingle and [insert character name here!]

If there’s one character who knows how to overreact to any given situation it’s Cain Dingle.

The village thug is never knowingly undersold when it comes to over the top revenge.

He groomed and abused an underage girl to get back at her mother, he violently attacked Joe Tate for not marrying his daughter, and then he left Ellis Chapman to freeze to death on the moors for an accident.

Same vengeful behaviour, a never-ending list of victims.

Very sane behaviour.

2. Jai Sharma kidnaps Charity Dingle

Nothing says not overreacting like kidnapping your ex-wife and holding her hostage in a grimy shipping container in the middle of nowhere.

Add in some awful chains, a bucket for a toilet and the constant threat of being murdered, and you have what Jai did to Charity Dingle.

And her crime? She framed the woman he cheated on her with for a fire.

And wouldn’t tell Jai where she was hiding out with his son.

Pierce definitely took his revenge too far (Credit: ITV)

3. Pierce killing Graham

Most people would just move on after a lengthy prison sentence but not Pierce Harris.

He was determined to make ex-wife Rhona’s life a misery for daring to stand up to him.

And when her then-boyfriend Graham Foster got wind he was out and warned him off, Pierce did what any sane individual would do – murdered Graham and then infiltrated the village to cover it up.

Bit much, to be honest.

4. Kim trying to kill Joe

Back when Kim Tate first returned to the village and soap bosses wanted to remind everyone what a force of nature she was, Kim was less balanced and more mother of all evil.

For the crime of falling in love with a Dingle and wanting to marry, Kim decided to have her step-grandson Joe Tate murdered.

And she forced secret husband Graham – a man who thought of Joe as a son – to do it, under threat of having a real monster do it instead.

It was out of control revenge, the type of which is rarely seen in soapland. Thank goodness.

Nate is a chip off the old block (Credit: ITV)

5. Nate seducing Moira

The saying might focus on the sins of the father, but Nate Robinson is a chip off the old sinful block.

Many people grow up without a parent in their life and don’t turn into raging revenge machines.

But Nate wasn’t one of them.

Seducing Moira to destroy her marriage to his dad because he wasn’t there to read him bedtime stories is about as over the top as it gets.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

