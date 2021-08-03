Emmerdale fans are convinced that Meena will kill Leyla Cavanagh next.

A few weeks ago, Leyla’s stepdaughter Leanna found out that Meena had killed a woman named Nadine Butler.

Although she told Meena she would keep her secret, Meena wasn’t risking it and pushed the teenager off the humpback bridge.

Meena killed Leanna (Credit: ITV)

Leanna died from her injuries and Meena stole her ring from her body. Later Leanna’s body was found and her death was ruled an accident.

Meanwhile, no one knows that Meena killed Leanna.

Ever since his daughter’s death, Liam has been struggling with his grief. He recently threw his new wife Leyla out for going to David for support, convinced she wanted out of their marriage.

Emmerdale: Leyla staying with David and Meena

In last night’s episode (Monday, August 2) Meena questioned why Leyla was staying with her and David.

Determined to get Leyla out, Meena started to try and bring Leyla and Liam back together.

She offered to talk to Liam for Leyla and later paid him a visit.

Liam is struggling with grief (Credit: ITV)

Liam pointed out the fact David and Leyla were very close. But Meena told Liam the reason that Leyla was leaning on her ex-boyfriend was because he had been taking his pain out on her.

Meena then made Liam see that he needed help.

Later Liam apologised to Leyla for how he had been and revealed Manpreet had prescribed him sleeping pills.

Could Leyla be Meena’s next victim? (Credit: ITV)

Leyla then asked if he could help her move her things back home and Liam agreed.

Although Meena looked happy Leyla was moving out, fans fear she will kill Leyla if she gets in her way again.

Bet Meena kills Layla next. 🤔 #emmerdale — Maxine (@maxinelouise92x) August 3, 2021

Leyla best sleep with one eye open if she moves in with David #emmerdale — Beccy 😍💞 (@XxBeccyXx_) August 3, 2021

Layla needs to take off her rose tinted glasses. I reckon Meena will kill Layla next 😬😬#Emmerdale — Ryan Glendenning (@RyanGTweetsTV) July 30, 2021

Could Leyla be in danger from Meena?

