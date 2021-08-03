Emmerdale star Isobel Steele, who plays Liv Flaherty, has revealed her plans to release new music next year and go on tour.

As well as being an actress, Isobel has written and released her own music in the past.

In November 2019, she released her EP ‘Sounds from the Lounge.’

However now Isobel has revealed her plans to release new music and do a tour.

Emmerdale: Isobel Steele reveals music plans

When asked if she’s still singing and planning anymore gigs, Isobel told Entertainment Daily and other media: “Yes I am still singing.

“I’m hopefully going to be releasing music in January and then I should be doing a very tiny, tiny, tiny tour of like three or four dates like Leeds, Manchester, a couple of Manchester dates, then a London one early next year, but I’ll do a post about that nearer the time, but yeah it’s nice to be able to do both.

“It’s really fun.”

Emmerdale: What’s next for Liv?

Currently Liv is at the centre of a big storyline in Emmerdale.

Ever since Paul Ashdale’s death, Liv has blamed herself for not being able to save him and turned to alcohol.

Isobel plays Liv Flaherty in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

In next week’s scenes, Mandy warns Liv to keep away from Vinny, motivating her to try and quit the booze.

Soon Mandy sneaks Vinny’s phone and blocks Liv’s number. Later Liv tries to call him but can’t get through.

When she asks Mandy, she tells her that Vinny blocked her number and he’s taking Belle out for a drink.

Liv sees Belle and Vinny together and they realise Mandy was behind blocking Liv’s number.

Vinny is furious with his mum for her lies and manipulation, however Liv is left heartbroken when Vinny says they can just be friends.

She soon arranges a date and the next day, she knocks back vodka before letting Jacob in.

Aaron and Liv argue (Credit: ITV)

She suggests they choose a film as she knocks back vodka. Wanting to forget about Vinny, Liv suggests they go upstairs and she soon begins to undress.

However she’s horrified when Aaron walks in. The siblings argue and Aaron ends up throwing Liv out.

At Mill, Ben is concerned that Aaron chucked Liv out and worries about her being in the cold overnight.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

