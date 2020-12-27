Emmerdale star Lucy Pargeter has welcomed co-star Dominic Brunt ‘to the family’ after Paddy and Chas Dingle married.

The vet took his new wife’s surname to become Paddy Dingle during their Christmas Day wedding.

❤️❤️❤️…. welcome to the “ family “ 😱 — lucy pargeter (@lucyparge) December 25, 2020

What did Emmerdale star Lucy Pargeter say?

It was confirmed during the soap’s closing credits.

And now the actors have shared a sweet interaction on Twitter about the change.

Dominic acknowledged the change writing: “Paddy Dingle.”

His co-star Lucy replied with several heart emojis, writing: “Welcome to the family.”

Emmerdale’s emotional Christmas Day episode featured the couple’s surprise wedding.

Paddy spent several days organising the special ceremony to surprise Chas with – but it went wrong.

He invited all her friends and family to witness their nuptials – albeit too late after forgetting to send the actual invites.

Paddy married Chas Dingle on Christmas Day (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Emotional wedding for Paddy and Chas Dingle

However when he overheard Chas ranting about Christmas Day weddings to Marlon, he decided to cancel it.

Upset with her true feelings, Paddy insisted on putting his plans on hold.

But when Charity Dingle gleefully tried to ruin the surprise, Chas was horrified.

Charity had vowed to ruin the wedding but ended up saving it (Credit: ITV)

She then brushed herself off and decided that the wedding would go ahead.

However, instead of Paddy doing the surprising, it was Chas who lured him to the church and stood at the altar waiting for him.

They tied the knot in a sweet ceremony before visiting their daughter’s grave to tell her the news.

Following the ceremony, the newlyweds decided to spend their reception together without any guests.

They danced in the winter wonderland Woolpack where Paddy revealed that he had decided to take the Dingle name.

After Chas addressed him as “Mr Kirk”, Paddy responded: “Oh! Dingle. It’s Mr and Mrs Dingle.”

Chas told him it was “perfect”, saying: “I can’t remember a time when you weren’t part of the family.”

And the soap completed the transformation by changing the credits, making it final.

