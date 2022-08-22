Emmerdale: Louise Jameson teases new love interest for Mary Goskirk

Emmerdale star Louise Jameson has teased a new love interest for Mary Goskirk which comes after she opened up about her sexuality.

Viewers will recall Mary confiding in Kim Tate about the love of her life dying in the pandemic, revealing that she was in love with a woman.

Mary has been longing to be in a relationship that’s true to herself, with Louise Jameson hinting that love could soon be on the cards for the character, even suggesting that Mary’s new love interest may be Kim.

Could Mary’s friendship with Kim become something more in Emmerdale?

Mary told Rhona the truth (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Mary’s sexuality

Mary first discussed her sexuality over at Home Farm, sparking an unlikely friendship with Kim.

She was seen discussing her past relationship with her husband.

She told Kim that she felt like the marriage lacked any sexual connection.

After, Mary confided in Kim, telling her a secret that she hadn’t told anybody else.

She explained how she is gay and the true love of her life had been a woman.

Mary was left heartbroken as her soulmate, Louise, died during the pandemic.

Later, Rhona found out that her mum is a lesbian and struggled to deal with the news.

Mary made a drunken pass at Vanessa (Credit: ITV)

After making a drunken pass at her daughter’s close friend, Vanessa, Mary expressed her devastation to Rhona at never living the life she wanted to.

She saw Vanessa as a symbol of what her life could have been like but instead decided she was too old to be in another relationship.

However, could things be about to change for Mary?

Could she find love again?

Mary’s found a friend in Kim (Credit: ITV)

Louise Jameson teases new love interest for Mary

In a recent interview Louise Jameson hinted at a possible new love interest for Mary as the soap celebrates its 50th anniversary.

She’s suggested that Mary’s friendship with Kim could soon turn into something more.

Louise told Digital Spy: “I strongly suspect there’s going to be a new love interest. I wondered if it could be Kim, but that might spoil the friendship, so I reckon they will bring in someone new.”

But could Kim be Mary’s new love interest? We really, really hope so!

Read more: Emmerdale in 2022 – who’s leaving and who’s arriving in the village this year?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an extra episode on Thursdays at 8pm.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!