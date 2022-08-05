Rhona shocked with ionset of Mary kissing Vanessa
Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Mary’s heartbreaking confession hits Rhona hard

Can mother and daughter get over the embarrassing incident with Vanessa?

By Steven Murphy
| Updated:

Emmerdale spoilers for tonight (Friday, August 5) see Mary and Rhona have a heart-to-heart, in the wake of Mary’s ill-advised pass at Rhona’s pal Vanessa.

But how will Rhona feel about her mum’s drunken actions?

Meanwhile, Suzy worries she is losing Vanessa while Cain helps out Liam.

All this and more in tonight’s episode of Emmerdale.

Emmerdale Mary tries to kiss Vanessa
Mary read the signals wrongly from Vanessa (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Who is in the cast of Emmerdale 2022? Meet the full line-up

Emmerdale spoilers: Mary left red faced

Mary is licking her wounds following the events of Rhona’s hen night.

After a few too many, Mary opened up to Vanessa, who she has known since Vanessa and Rhona were students together.

Over-emotional and fuelled by a few too many cocktails, Mary got upset when Vanessa brought up the subject of romance .

She headed outside to get some air and Vanessa followed her out to apologise.

Soon, the pair got chatting as Mary opened up to Vanessa about her sexuality and her recent coming out.

Vanessa was happy to support Mary, but unfortunately her friend’s mum took her kindness the wrong way – and tried to kiss her.

Rhona spotted the pair and was furious at Mary.

Emmerdale spoilers Rhona talking to Mary
Rhona is worried about her mum (Credit: ITV)

A heart-to-heart with Rhona

In the cold light of day, Mary is mortified by her actions. Meanwhile, Rhona is still furious at her mum.

Rhona had a tough time at first when her mum came out, but more through shock than any kind of prejudice.

However, her mum trying to get it on with her best mate might take some getting over.

But as Mary open up to Rhona, she’s left heartbroken by what Mary has to say.

Can mother and daughter move on from this awkward episode?

Vanessa and Suzy come face to face in Emmerdale
Is this the end for Suzy and Vanessa? (Credit: ITV)

Worries for Suzy

Elsewhere, Vanessa and Suzy are at loggerheads again in the wake of Leyla’s overdose.

Vanessa is upset that Suzy has once again been keeping secrets from her.

As the pair grow more distant, Suzy fears that she is losing Vanessa.

Emmerdale spoilers see Liam is in need of a friend (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Emmerdale star Zoe Henry shares summer veg patch update

The odd couple

Cain and Liam‘s unlikely friendship continues.

With Leyla in hospital, Liam is struggling to cope.

Cain is there for his mate. Can he give him the support he needs?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

