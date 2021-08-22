Leyla Harding in Emmerdale might try and kill murderer Meena Jutla when she finds out the truth about Leanna Cavanagh‘s death.

Actress Roxy Shahidi has revealed Leyla is capable of killing the serial killer.

Emmerdale star Roxy Shahidi has teased Leyla will murder Meena (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Viewers know nurse Meena brutally murdered Leanna after the teenager discovered the truth about her.

She chased her through the village before pushing her over the bridge in a violent altercation.

And as Leanna lay dying, she stole her precious ring and mocked her.

Read more: Emmerdale SPOILERS: Victoria in danger as Wendy’s ex makes dark threats?

Leanna’s death has caused devastation through the village – not least to her dad Liam and his wife Leyla.

But while Meena has seemingly got away with the murder – if the truth comes out she will have to hide from Leyla.

Protective Leyla has shown she is capable of killing after she tried to murder son Jacob’s abuser Maya a few years ago.

Emmerdale serial killer Meena Jutla in danger from Leyla Harding

And she will be gunning for Meena.

“Oh, she would try and kill her!” actress Roxy told Metro.

“I mean, she really would. One hundred percent. We’ve already seen how she reacted with Maya, I think she would react exactly the same. I think she would absolutely try and kill her.

“I’d love that! It would be great.”

Leyla Harding already tried to kill Maya Stepney (Credit: ITV)

However she might want to hurry up with Meena having already selected her next target.

In upcoming scenes, she’s determined to have a girls’ day with Victoria Sugden.

Victoria has been spending a lot of time with Meena’s boyfriend David and the two previously shared a kiss, which Meena is unaware of.

Read more: Emmerdale SPOILERS: What’s happening in Autumn 2021?

In a recent interview on Lorraine, Meena actress Paige Sandhu said: “It’s safe to say that Meena really doesn’t like Victoria at all, and to be fair, me, Paige Sandhu doesn’t like Victoria.

“I’m very protective of my characters and Victoria is like getting a bit too close to David so, you know.”

Will Victoria survive Meena’s murderous attempts in Emmerdale?

Want more spoilers from Emmerdale? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated Emmerdale spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!