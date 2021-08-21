Emmerdale is always full of drama, however with killer Meena still roaming around free and new arrivals due to make their way to the village, it’s fair to say Autumn 2021 will be busy in the Dales.

Emmerdale spoilers: Meena to strike again?

Will Meena kill again? (Credit: ITV)

Last month, Meena killed Leanna Cavanagh. The teenager discovered that Meena had killed a woman named Nadine Butler in the past.

Despite her telling Meena she would stay quiet, Meena wasn’t taking any chances and pushed her off the humpback bridge in the village.

Leanna died and Meena took her ring. Her death was ruled an accident, but will Meena strike again?

Currently no one suspects that Meena had any involvement in Leanna’s death.

However in upcoming scenes, she’s determined to have a girls’ day with Victoria Sugden.

Victoria has been spending a lot of time with Meena’s boyfriend David and the two previously shared a kiss, which Meena is unaware of.

In a recent interview on Lorraine, Meena actress Paige Sandhu said: “It’s safe to say that Meena really doesn’t like Victoria at all, and to be fair, me, Paige Sandhu doesn’t like Victoria.

“I’m very protective of my characters and Victoria is like getting a bit too close to David so, you know.”

Could Victoria be in danger this autumn?

Emmerdale spoilers: Leyla’s pregnancy

Leyla is pregnant (Credit: ITV)

This week, Leyla discovers she’s pregnant. However her husband Liam is still grieving for his daughter Leanna, who was brutally murdered by Meena just last month.

Leyla worries the baby news could end her and Liam’s marriage.

Later Liam finds the pregnancy tests and Leyla feels trapped. What will she do?

Gabby’s baby

Gabby’s baby is due later this year (Credit: ITV)

Earlier this year, Gabby fell pregnant after a night with Jamie Tate.

Jamie wasn’t thrilled about the news at first, however he has offered to be there to support their child.

As the baby was conceived in January, it means Gabby should be due around September/October.

How will Jamie react when the baby arrives and how will the teenager adapt to motherhood?

Liv’s battle with alcoholism

Gabby is worried about Liv (Credit: ITV)

Liv will continue to battle her alcoholism in upcoming scenes.

She ends up hitting the bottle once again next week, however the next day she realises she’s had an altercation with someone.

She soon realises it was Noah and after hearing what’s happened, Gabby worries she could be dealing with the aftermath of rape.

Sarah finds her donor’s sister

Sarah meets Chloe (Credit: ITV)

In upcoming scenes, Sarah manages to get in contact with Chloe.

Chloe’s sister is Gemma, the girl who donated her heart to Sarah back in 2018.

Sarah and Chloe build up a bond. However Noah soon catches Sarah in a lie about what she’s been up to.

Will he tell the rest of the family?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

