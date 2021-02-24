Emmerdale fans have a theory Kim Tate will kill Gabby Thomas after she has the baby.

Last week, Gabby told Kim that she’s pregnant with Jamie’s child, making Kim the baby’s grandmother.

Emmerdale: Fan theory about Kim and Gabby

Although Kim is thrilled about the new arrival and seems to be welcoming Gabby with open arms, fans have a theory that she will arrange to have Gabby killed once the baby is born.

Gabby discovered she’s pregnant with Jamie’s baby (Credit: ITV)

On Twitter one fan wrote: “Think Kim will wait for the baby to be born then put a hit on Gabby.”

Think Kim will wait for the baby to be born then put a hit on Gabby! #Emmerdale — Paul Tapping (@TappingLTD) February 23, 2021

Another fan said: “Laurel should say to Gabby to do one: ‘You’re old enough now and when things go wrong with Kim and Jamie and they have finished their pet project, like they will, don’t come crying back to me.’

“Once Gabby has had the Tate baby, Kim will drop Gabby like a stone, it’s in her nature.”

Laurel should say to gabby do one..you’re old enough now and when things go wrong with Kim and Jamie have finished with their pet project like they will. don’t come crying back to me. Once gabby has had the tate baby Kim will drop gabby like a stone it’s in her nature #emmerdale — MIKE 💙 (@mikepriestley13) February 23, 2021

Emmerdale: What’s next for Gabby?

Whilst Kim is thrilled about the baby, it’s no secret Jamie isn’t happy about Gabby having his child.

Although he agreed to be there for Gabby and the child, next week he comes up with a sick plan.

In next week’s scenes, Mack asks Jamie if Dawn knows about Gabby’s pregnancy. He confirms she doesn’t and knows he needs to tell her as soon as possible.

Dawn finds out about Gabby’s pregnancy (Credit: ITV)

However across the village Will breaks the news to his daughter that Gabby is pregnant with Jamie’s child. Dawn confronts Jamie and despite his protests of love, she tells him it’s over between them.

Mack later finds Jamie drowning his sorrows in the pub and has a suggestion to resolve all of his problems…

Jamie is sickened by the idea but aware of the benefits. He wonders if he really can go through with such a sick plan.

Jamie asks Gabby to go for dinner (Credit: ITV)

But later it looks like Jamie starts to put the plan into motion and apologises to Gabby and asking her to dinner. What is he planning?

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

