Emmerdale fans have branded the Dingle family ‘hypocrites’ as they told Charity she is no longer wanted.

Over the last few months, the Dingles began to turn against Charity after she cheated on her fiancé Vanessa and started drinking heavily.

More recently, she ended up making an enemy of her son Noah and daughter Debbie as she ruined Noah’s chances to get into the army.

She then made a move on on Debbie’s ex-boyfriend Al, who cheated on her, after telling him all about Debbie’s revenge plan which saw him lose his job at the HOP.

Chas soon decided Charity needed to sell up her share of the pub to Marlon. And last night’s episode (Tuesday, February 23) she signed her part of the the Woolpack over.

Cain returned home from Scotland to see them sorting the paperwork. Chas filled him in on Charity selling her share of the pub.

But Cain told Charity that she couldn’t be part of the family as she couldn’t be trusted.

He said her nobody wanted her there and she left the pub fighting back tears.

But viewers sided with Charity, calling the Dingles ‘hypocrites’ considering everything they’ve done in the past.

what I saw on #emmerdale the way they treated charity honestly made me feel physically sick. it was *disgusting*! I can’t put into words how much I hate these hypocritical dingles! — alia robinson (@aliar4) February 24, 2021

How the Dingles are treating Charity is disgusting fair enough she's messy at times but 9/10 she has your back difficult to watch. #Emmerdale — Coco 🌻🐈‍🐺🐳🦈🦂🦁🐅❣ (@Bubs1967) February 24, 2021

Chas is being so vile to charity even if she has messed up again and again she needs to sort this out happy for marlon bless #emmerdale — dan the chatterbox 🌞⭐️🌜 (@chattymandan) February 15, 2021

Charity’s so right, the rest of the Dingle’s constantly get forgiven no matter what they do. She’s done bad things for sure, but they also forget just how much trauma she’s actually been through that’s made her who she is. It’s one rule for her & another for the rest #Emmerdale — Grianne Doherty (@GrianneDoherty1) February 23, 2021

It’s disgusting how Charity Is being treated … shouldn’t kick ppl when they are down especially by a bunch of hypocrites #Emmerdale — Natalie Hunt (@meyouyoume30) February 23, 2021

The dingles are the biggest Hypocrites!! I actually feel sorry for Charity she deserves better #Emmerdale — Jordanphelps002 (@jordanphelps002) February 23, 2021

Emmerdale: What’s next for Charity?

Next week, Charity plans to get back on her family’s good side.

It’s disgusting how Charity is being treated.

She breaks into the HOP office in an attempt to steal a client’s contact to get back into Chas’s good books.

But Al catches Charity red-handed and in an attempt to distract him, throws the trophy for his business award in the air and runs for it.

However as Al leaps for the trophy, he falls and bangs his head and drops to the floor.

Charity stares at him, unsure what to do…

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

