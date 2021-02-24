Soaps

Emmerdale: Charity Dingle disowned by Dingles and fans brand family disgusting

Charity signed over her share of the Woolpack

By Charlotte Rodrigues

Emmerdale fans have branded the Dingle family ‘hypocrites’ as they told Charity she is no longer wanted.

Over the last few months, the Dingles began to turn against Charity after she cheated on her fiancé Vanessa and started drinking heavily.

More recently, she ended up making an enemy of her son Noah and daughter Debbie as she ruined Noah’s chances to get into the army.

Charity fell out with Noah (Credit: ITV)

She then made a move on on Debbie’s ex-boyfriend Al, who cheated on her, after telling him all about Debbie’s revenge plan which saw him lose his job at the HOP.

Chas soon decided Charity needed to sell up her share of the pub to Marlon. And last night’s episode (Tuesday, February 23) she signed her part of the the Woolpack over.

Cain returned home from Scotland to see them sorting the paperwork. Chas filled him in on Charity selling her share of the pub.

But Cain told Charity that she couldn’t be part of the family as she couldn’t be trusted.

Charity signed over the Woolpack (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Soap spoilers: Emmerdale storylines for next week revealed in pictures

He said her nobody wanted her there and she left the pub fighting back tears.

But viewers sided with Charity, calling the Dingles ‘hypocrites’ considering everything they’ve done in the past.

Emmerdale: What’s next for Charity?

Next week, Charity plans to get back on her family’s good side.

It’s disgusting how Charity is being treated.

She breaks into the HOP office in an attempt to steal a client’s contact to get back into Chas’s good books.

Charity tries to get a client’s information for Chas (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Emmerdale SPOILERS: Wedding bells for Mandy and Paul

But Al catches Charity red-handed and in an attempt to distract him, throws the trophy for his business award in the air and runs for it.

However as Al leaps for the trophy, he falls and bangs his head and drops to the floor.

Charity stares at him, unsure what to do…

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

Have you been watching Emmerdale? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Prince Charles made his first public appearance since visiting his father Prince Philip in hospital at the weekend
Prince Charles makes first public appearance after visiting his father in hospital
Married At First Sight Australia: Are Jessika and Dan still together?
Meghan Markle and Princess Eugenie
Inside Meghan Markle and Princess Eugenie’s special friendship as they ‘bonded over pregnancies’
who is taking part in the Celebrity Circle
The Celebrity Circle: Who is taking part and when does it start?
Emmerdale SPOILERS: Faith leaves the village?
This Morning chef Joseph and Holly Willoughby
Who is This Morning chef Joseph Denison Carey and how does he know Holly Willoughby?