Emmerdale spoilers reveal Mandy wants to get married to Paul as soon as possible. But is it a good idea?

Recently Paul was ‘kidnapped’ by Connor, who demanded Mandy pay £4,000 to get him back. Mandy ended up tricking Connor and got Paul back.

But it was later revealed that Paul and Connor staged the kidnapping in order to get money to pay off Paul’s debts.

Emmerdale spoilers: Paul weasels his way into Mandy’s good books

In next week’s scenes Mandy speculates to Vinny that perhaps Paul is suffering from Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) after the kidnapping.

Paul says he is suffering from PTSD (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Emmerdale fans suspect Gabby Thomas is lying about her pregnancy

Hearing this, Paul is quick to jump on this as a lifeline. Mandy and Vinny promise to support him and Paul smiles, having got what he wanted.

The next day, he tells Vinny that they’ve got the morning off to give Mandy something special for her birthday.

Mandy is emotional when Paul organises a family cycling trip at the HOP.

Paul organises a family bike ride for Mandy’s birthday (Credit: ITV)

Later, an furious Al approaches, furious that Mandy splashed him with mud as she cycled past. But Paul is quick to jump to her defence, making Mandy proud and emotional.

Back at home, Mandy is moved by how Paul defended her and admits she does need him. They soon rush upstairs together.

Wedding bells for Mandy and Paul

As they leave the bedroom, Paul is dumbstruck when Mandy suggests that they get married sooner rather than later.

Overwhelmed he agrees and she is joyful. The next day Mandy asks Lydia to be her bridesmaid, but Lydia is uneasy.

Lydia is concerned (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Soap spoilers: Emmerdale storylines for next week revealed in pictures

She admits that she’s worried that none of the problems that Mandy had with Paul previously have gone away.

Is Lydia right to be concerned?

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

Will you be watching next week’s Emmerdale? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.