Emmerdale: Kim Tate tracks down her son Jamie as Will tells what he’s been up to?

Emmerdale character Kim Tate found out Will Taylor had been trying to find out if Jamie was still alive in tonight’s episode (Thursday, June 9).

But what will Kim do now?

Will she try to find Jamie herself?

Jamie faked his death last year (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Jamie faking his death

Last year Jamie faked his death. After he drove into a lake, Jamie’s car was found but his body was never recovered.

When Jamie’s daughter Millie went to live with her maternal grandmother, Hazel, following the death of her mother Andrea Tate, it was revealed to viewers that Jamie is alive.

Jamie had been staying with Hazel.

Earlier this year Gabby had a christening for her and Jamie’s son, Thomas.

Gabby invited Thomas’s half-sister Millie to his christening and Hazel came along with her.

When Millie went to see her little brother, she gave him a message from their dad, Jamie.

However Millie didn’t know that Gabby could hear her through the baby monitor.

Later Gabby told Dawn she suspected Jamie was alive.

They broke into Hazel’s house and found evidence Jamie survived driving into the lake.

Gabby began to fear Jamie would come back to the village to take their son.

After accidentally shooting Will in the woods, thinking he was Jamie, Gabby confessed to him that she believes Jamie is alive.

Will hired Mike to find out if Jamie is still alive (Credit: ITV)

Will tries to find Jamie

Over the last few weeks, Will has been doing some digging to find out himself if Jamie is still alive before telling fiancé Kim that he suspects her son is alive.

Will got in contact with a man called Mike, wanting him to find Jamie so he could make sure he keeps away from the village.

Earlier this week, Mike told Will that someone matching Jamie’s description was spotted by Hazel’s old home.

Mike revealed he managed to get a hold of one of the discarded coffee cups the man had left and he just needed to get DNA from one of Jamie’s family members to tell if it’s definitely him.

Will managed to get Thomas’s DNA and in tonight’s scenes, he found out he needed to pay Mike £3000 for the results.

When Will went to meet Mike, he told him that it wasn’t Jamie.

Meanwhile Kim had discovered Will took £3000 from the Haulage Company and followed him to his meeting with Mike.

Later Kim confronted Will over what he was hiding and he said he had moved some money around for business purposes.

But when she said she saw him giving a man £3000 cash and threatened to end things, he confessed.

Will told Kim that he had been looking to see if Jamie was still alive and faked his death.

Kim stormed out, but will she try to find Jamie herself?

Will Kim track Jamie down? (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale Kim tracks down Jamie?

In next week’s scenes Will and Kim are still not on good terms.

We know that Kim has a history of tracking down people she wants found.

A couple of years ago, she paid for Joe Tate to be tracked down.

He was found but Graham managed to move him on before Kim could do anything about it.

Now Kim knows there’s a chance Jamie is alive, will she have him found?

