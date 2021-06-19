Kim Tate in Emmerdale is “absolutely heartbroken” over Will Taylor’s apparent involvement in her poisoning, actress Claire King says.

Viewers have watched as Kim has slowly realised someone was out to get her in recent months.

Emmerdale fans are sure Kim Tate will fake her own death (Credit: ITV)

She was being drugged by a mystery attacker who left her fearing she was developing dementia.

But having worked out what was happening to her, Kim set about to catch her would-be killer.

Spoilers have revealed that Kim will be found dead next week – after trying to trap Will Taylor into attempting to kill her on camera.

Now, Claire has said Kim is “heartbroken” over Will’s apparent involvement.

She told Digital Spy: “Kim’s absolutely heartbroken because she does have feelings for Will. They get on. He’s a straight talker and she thought he’s completely honest.

“She’s just absolutely gutted again to think that another man that she could possibly have fallen in love with could be actually a traitor, and trying to kill her, basically!”

Meanwhile, in the soap next week, Jamie tells Kim about Will having diazepam in his toolbox – the drugs used to poison her.

She’s heartbroken to think he would betray her – and sets up a scheme to get Will to poison her on camera with Jamie watching for evidence.

It looks like Will is falling into her trap when he heads to Home Farm.

Later Jamie gets a call from Home Farm and rushes off.

Jamie Tate will find mum Kim lifeless on the floor next week (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Is Kim Tate faking her death?

When he gets to Home Farm, Jamie is completely horrified to find Will being arrested and Kim’s lifeless body on the floor.

Soon a body bag is brought out and is unzipped ready for her body.

But is Kim really dead, or has she faked it? Some fans believe she will.

One fan said: “Nope, not buying it. It’s got to be another of Kim’s schemes to catch the poisoner.”

A second said: “If it is a set-up l’d say he has to be in on it unless Kim has also mocked up a police station with everything that comes with that.”

A third said: “As others have said, it’ll be some elaborate setup. No way will they just kill off one of their biggest characters in that manner!”

