Emmerdale star Kelvin Fletcher in agony as he shares snap of his swollen face

Former Emmerdale star Kelvin Fletcher has been left in agony, the actor revealed on his social media accounts this week.

Kelvin, who played farmer Andy Sudgen on the soap, revealed a swollen face and puffed-up eye in a series of posts on Instagram.

The star’s injury comes as a result of an unfortunate encounter he had with a particularly vicious wasp. A sting from the insect left Kelvin‘s face reddened and swollen, causing the star much pain.

Kelvin played Andy Sugden on Emmerdale from 1996 till 2016 (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale star Kelvin Fletcher reveals wasp sting agony

The saga of Kelvin’s wasp sting injury began earlier this week, when the actor revealed that he had been stung below his right eye while filming his family TV show Fletcher’s Family Farm.

In a post on his Instagram account on Thursday (June 29), Kelvin shared a picture of himself with a swollen purple right eye, captioned: “Wasp update: It’s a white wash!”

The actor then revealed an update to his war wound, with the eye looking slightly less puffed-up but still pretty painful. This one came with the caption: “It’s comedy now!”

We certainly wouldn’t be laughing if it had stung us, Kelvs!

The Emmerdale star shared an update on his wasp sting woe (Credit: Kelvin Fletcher/Instagram)

Kelvin Fletcher on TV comeback

Kelvin revealed earlier this month that he’d be making a TV comeback in the eight-part documentary series Fletcher’s Family Farm. Broadcast on ITV1, the show will follow Kelvin and his family as they attempt to navigate life on a working farm.

Speaking about the show earlier this month, Kelvin and wife Liz said: “When we embarked on this new chapter of our lives, we couldn’t have imagined what an extraordinary journey it would be. Since the arrival of our two newborn twins last year, it has been even more of a rollercoaster ride.”

Kelvin’s new series will also feature his children and wife (Credit: ITV)

They continued: “Navigating farming life with four small kids is certainly a challenge but one full of laughter and unforgettable memories. We are so excited to invite viewers into our lives like never before – we hope to share the beauty and unpredictable joy of life on our farm.”

Their children – Marnie, six, Milo, four, and twins Mateusz and Maximus, one – will also appear on the show, set on the farm which they purchased and have been running since 2021.

It may hurt now, but the saga of the wasp sting should make for an interesting chapter in the Fletcher family farm journey!

Fletcher’s Family Farm will broadcast on ITV1 later this year.

