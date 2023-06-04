Kelvin Fletcher has shared some exciting family news and the star’s fans are entirely thrilled.

The former Emmerdale actor, 39, has revealed he’s making a TV comeback. And, not only that, but he’ll be joined by his wife, Liz Marsland, and their four children, for an exciting new series.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelvin Fletcher (@kelvin_fletcher)

Kelvin Fletcher shares exciting new family project

Taking to Instagram, Kelvin revealed he and Liz will be appearing on new ITV show Fletcher’s Family Farm. Their kids – Marnie, six, Milo, four, and twins Mateusz and Maximus, one – will also appear.

He wrote: “A brand-new ITV1 series this autumn bringing you inside our lives as we celebrate and explore this wonderful farming life! With more animals, more laughs, more mistakes and even more children! This adventure really has only just begun. We can’t wait to share it with you! Let the fun begin!” he added, with a series of farmyard emojis.

We can’t wait to share it with you! Let the fun begin!

The series, titled Fletcher’s Family Farm, will be an eight-part documentary on ITV. Kelvin and his family left the city when they purchased the farm back in 2021, with sheep, horses, goats, pigs and alpacas all roaming the 120 acres of working farm ground.

The couple added: “When we embarked on this new chapter of our lives, we couldn’t have imagined what an extraordinary journey it would be. Since the arrival of our two newborn twins last year, it has been even more of a rollercoaster ride.

“Navigating farming life with four small kids is certainly a challenge but one full of laughter and unforgettable memories. We are so excited to invite viewers into our lives like never before – we hope to share the beauty and unpredictable joy of life on our farm.”

Kelvin’s new series will also feature his children and wife (Credit: ITV)

What do fans make of Kelvin’s news?

Fans and the pair’s celebrity pals were quick to congratulate Kelvin on his exciting new venture.

“Go on the Fletchers!” said Emmerdale co-star and I’m a Celeb favourite Danny Miller. Laura Norton, who plays Kerry in the Dales, added: “YES!” with a love-heart emoji.

Meanwhile, Ant Middleton posted a picture of party and clapping emojis.

Kelvin’s 486,000 followers were also thrilled at the news of seeing an insight into Kelvin’s life.

“Omg yes. Can’t wait!” gushed one eager fan. “Woohoo love watching you all!” said another, who clearly tuned into Kelvin’s BBC farming show, Kelvin’s Big Farming Adventure, last year.

“Love it! Can’t wait,” a third agreed. “I’ve been waiting so long for this. Can’t wait!” said a fourth.

Kelvin became a household name when he starred in Emmerdale for two decades as Andy Sugden. He left the role in 2016. His impressive performance on Strictly Come Dancing, partnered with Oti Mabuse, saw his profile boosted. Kelvin and his snake hips lifted the glitterball trophy in 2019.

Read more: Kelvin Fletcher teases ‘rescue mission’ return to Emmerdale

Will you be watching? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!