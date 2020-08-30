Emmerdale: Joe Tate to return with Andrea to destroy Jamie?

Emmerdale actress Anna Nightingale wants Andrea Tate to bring back Joe Tate when she returns to the village – to destroy her husband Jamie.

Andrea left the village earlier this month after realising she wouldn’t be able to blackmail Jamie into loving her again.

Will Andrea bring Joe back with her? (Credit: ITV)

Now it is thought that the real reason Andrea disappeared is that she’s plotting revenge.

She had already forged an alliance with Graham Foster to get enough information to bring both Jamie and Kim down.

But with him dead, there’s only one person with enough knowledge and motive to help her destroy them – Joe.

Read more: Emmerdale fans furious over the death of Annie Sugden

Actress Anna Nightingale, who plays Andrea said she was friends with actor Ned and wanted him back.

She told Inside Soap: “I do know him, and he is lovely.

“I see quite a lot of the fanbase of Emmerdale are keen for him to come back. He absolutely loved his time on the show, and I called him as soon as I got the job here.

“Storyline-wise, it’d be lovely for Andrea to have this ally who has one foot in the Tate family and one foot in their other life.”

And she isn’t alone.

Emmerdale stars call for Joe Tate’s return

Actor Alexander Lincoln recently called for the scheming multi-millionaire to return to the village.

“I’d want Joe back – that would be an interesting dynamic,” Alexander told Inside Soap.

Would Jamie clash with Joe or welcome him into the family? (Credit: ITV)

“He was very much more ‘Tatey’ than Jamie is, and I think there could be a bit of friction there, which would be really exciting to play.

“I never had the pleasure of meeting Ned Porteous, who played Joe, but I think there would be a great dynamic between Jamie and Joe.”

Joe was revealed to be alive last year after Graham Foster faked his death to save him from murderous Kim.

Read more: Emmerdale: Cain Dingle to murder Jamie Tate over Moira’s hit and run?

She discovered he was alive and well and living off the Tate family funds abroad when she was given a screenshot of a bank’s security camera.

Fans had expected Joe to make a comeback but it has yet to happen.

And actor Ned has never shared a screen with any of his on-screen family but that could be set to change if his return happens.

Do you want Joe back to take on the Tates? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!