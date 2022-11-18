Emmerdale: Has Kerry left for good? Is Laura Norton coming back?

Emmerdale viewers saw Kerry Wyatt leave the village in tonight’s episode (Friday, November 18).

But has Laura Norton left Emmerdale? Is Kerry coming back?

Kerry leaves Emmerdale

Kerry was engaged to Al Chapman and when he was killed a couple of weeks ago she was devastated.

But what Kerry didn’t know is that Al was cheating on her with Chas Dingle.

This week, Chloe helped Kerry sort through Al’s stuff and credit card statements.

As Chloe and Victoria started going through his credit card statements, they found that he had been staying in hotels.

Her suspicions were confirmed when she rang the estate agents that Al was buying a house through and they told her that Al wanted to buy the house as the garden was perfect for his partner’s kid.

Chloe told Kerry and she didn’t believe her at first.

Chas and Al were having an affair (Credit: ITV)

But soon Kerry realised Chloe was telling the truth and broke down in tears, knowing her late fiancé was going to leave her for another woman before he died.

In tonight’s episode Kerry went to the pub in her pyjamas, completely devastated.

Chas took her into the back room and Kerry revealed Al had been cheating on her. But of course Chas already knew this.

When Kerry told her that she still had the chance to take a job on a cruise ship, Chas encouraged her to go.

Kerry’s daughter Chloe overheard Kerry making plans to go and was upset.

But Kerry told her she needed to do this, as it would help her pay off her debts.

Kerry said goodbye to Chloe and Amelia before leaving in a taxi.

But has Kerry gone for good?

Kerry decided to take a new job (Credit: ITV)

Has Kerry left for good? Is Laura Norton coming back?

Kerry actress Laura Norton has gone on maternity leave.

Last month Laura gave birth to her second child – a little girl named Ronnie Jordon.

Laura is on maternity leave and it is thought she will return to Emmerdale once her maternity leave is over and she is ready to come back.

Will she ever find out that Chas was Al’s secret lover?

Emmerdale usually airs on weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

