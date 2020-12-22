Emmerdale: Fiona Wade hints viewers will ‘see a different side to Priya’

Emmerdale star Fiona Wade has hinted viewers will “see a different side to Priya” if she finds out about Al’s affair.

Over the last few weeks, viewers have seen Al exchange text messages and phone calls with a mystery woman. However he recently got engaged to girlfriend Priya Sharma.

Priya has no idea about Al’s affair (Credit: ITV)

Currently Priya has no idea about Al’s infidelity. However actress Fiona has hinted viewers will see a more explosive side to her character, if the truth comes out.

Emmerdale actress Fiona Wade hints at Priya’s reaction

When asked how Priya would react if she found out about Al’s other woman, she told Entertainment Daily and other media: “No she’s definitely not a walkover, I think Priya is a strong woman.

Al has been calling and texting a mystery woman (Credit: ITV)

“You know she’s a single mum, she’s a working mum, she helps run a business and she’s been hurt before. So she has been a woman that’s been through it, you know all of this isn’t new to her.

“I think she’ll be heartbroken but I also think you shouldn’t underestimate that she’s a strong woman that isn’t going to take anything lightly or lying down anymore. So you might see a different side to her.”

Michael Wildman talks a new side to Priya

Adding to this, Al actor Michael Wildman added: “The best from Fiona is still yet to come I think and the stuff that’s coming up, I think you’ll see another side to Priya that people wouldn’t have seen before.

Will Priya find out about Al’s affair? (Credit: ITV)

“And I’m thrilled that she’s got the opportunity to play it to be honest.”

For Christmas week Emmerdale will air on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday at 7pm. Christmas Eve will be an hour long special at 6.45 and Christmas Day will also be an hour long episode at 6.30 on ITV.

